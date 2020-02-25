U.S. Army Researchers UU. They develop new materials to create a future helmet system – Defense Blog

The Army Research Laboratory of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command UU. He has announced that Army researchers and industry partners recently published a study showing how they developed new materials and manufacturing methods to create higher-performance helmet pads that reduce the likelihood of head injuries in combat helmets and Recreational

A team from the U.S. Army's Combat Capability Development Command Army Research Laboratory. UU. And their HRL Laboratories partners used the advances in 3-D printing to create a new helmet fill consisting of highly tuned open-cell lattice structures.

"Careful control of the lattice design imparts novel compression features to the padding that reduce maximum head acceleration during blunt impact events compared to the latest generation foam padding," said Dr. Thomas Plaisted, leader of the Laboratory project "The tests showed a 27% increase in energy attenuation efficiency when inserted into a combat helmet compared to today's best performing foam pads."

Plaisted said that an important challenge for the design of the protective padding is to provide the highest level of impact protection while minimizing the weight and space it occupies inside the helmet. The padding should be comfortable to allow a soldier to wear a combat helmet for extended periods.

"Typical multi-impact mitigating materials include expanded polypropylene foams and closed vinyl nitrile cells, which absorb impact energy through internal pore collapse when compressed," he said. "The material is carefully adjusted to yield a threshold of force, or acceleration, specific to head tolerance, which mitigates injuries."

Recent advances in additive manufacturing techniques have allowed the manufacture of cellular materials with architectural lattice topology.

"We demonstrate, through the design of the cellular architecture, an improved control over the process of collapse in elastomeric networks that allows impact mitigation performance that exceeds the latest generation foams for single and multiple stroke scenarios," said Plaisted. “An improvement was achieved with respect to the latest generation vinyl-nitrile foam helmet pads during a standard helmet test, which led to a lower head acceleration. This advance could pave the way to helmets with improved protection against injuries. The open-cell design of the lattice helps even more in comfort and breathability to dissipate heat from the head. "

Researchers recently informed their transition partners at CCDC Soldier Center about the performance of new padding materials and helmet suspension technologies to mitigate head injuries from blunt impact. The laboratory is transitioning this technology to the center for further evaluation and implementation in future helmet systems.

"Based on this work, CCDC SC has initiated its own research efforts to develop and evaluate helmet pads made with additives," said Plaisted. “At the same time, we provide updates on an alternative helmet suspension technology, frequency-activated belts, invented in ARL that have demonstrated even greater performance to reduce blunt impact injuries. We are working with the center to identify partners in the helmet industry to integrate the new frequency-activated belt technology. ”

