U of M abuse victim rental attorneys – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLcf880fe2204510f8b88667087728533e11% %MINIFYHTMLcf880fe2204510f8b88667087728533e12%

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Several men who allege sexual abuse by a deceased doctor at the University of Michigan have hired law firms representing the accusers who sued the Michigan State University and the Ohio State University in similar cases, lawyers said Monday .

Stephen Estey, whose California firm has been hired by "several,quot; men, said the parallels between the accusations about Dr. Richard Anderson in Michigan, which were made public last week, and the late Dr. Richard Strauss in the state from Ohio "they are scary because everyone knew doctors were doing bad things."

%MINIFYHTMLcf880fe2204510f8b88667087728533e13% %MINIFYHTMLcf880fe2204510f8b88667087728533e14%

%MINIFYHTMLcf880fe2204510f8b88667087728533e15% %MINIFYHTMLcf880fe2204510f8b88667087728533e16%

David Mittleman, a lawyer for more than 100 victims of former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, said his Michigan firm has been held by four men allegedly assaulted by Anderson during medical exams, including two former athletes.

"We are in the early stages," he said.

It is unclear whether the University of Michigan will see the magnitude of the lawsuits facing the state of Ohio, which are pending, and the state of Michigan, which was resolved with hundreds of victims for $ 500 million.

Attorney Michael Nimmo, part of a Colorado-based firm representing Andy Hrovat, the first former Wolverine athlete to publicly accuse Anderson of irregularities, said it is clear that his client has a claim. Nimmo said there are federal and state laws that protect Hrovat and all student athletes who were abused by Anderson.

"We are going to investigate that in its entirety," Nimmo said.

More than four decades ago, University of Michigan officials were warned that Anderson was caressing patients during exams, but continued to work there despite the degradation and allegedly again abused as a doctor in the athletic department of the school, according to police investigation documents. The Associated Press obtained through a request for public records.

The investigation began in October 2018 from a letter from a former fighter to the sports director Warde Manual in mid-July. It was not made public until last week, which provoked criticism from lawyers and the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse.

The school attributed the silence to an ongoing review by local prosecutors and said its first public statement released on Wednesday came a day after prosecutors decided there were no possible charges. But prosecutors insisted that their decision was communicated to campus police investigators last fall.

The confusion was possible because the case was not presented as a formal request for prosecution. That step triggers a well-documented process used for most of the reviews by prosecutors, an official with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office told the AP.

In that formal process, a "denial memo,quot; is sent in writing to the law enforcement agency and is automatically stored in the prosecutor's office.

The review prosecutor suggested to the police that a formal request was not needed because Anderson died in 2008, said assistant principal prosecutor Steven Hiller.

"I agree that the decision should have been memorized, as is the case with the more than 6,000 processing requests that our office reviews each year," said Hiller. “Doing so would have eliminated the possibility of a lack of communication. However, that was not done in this highly unusual case. This office has already taken steps to ensure that a written memorization is created for each decision made after a review, even when the decision does not refer to a formal request for prosecution. "

Documents delivered to the AP on Friday include emails between Konrad Siller, the first assistant prosecutor in the office, and Michigan University police detective Mark West and Lt. Paul DeRidder.

Siller told researchers on April 25 not to submit the investigation through "ONBASE," an electronic document management system. West sent his report via email to Siller four days later.

In June, West sent an email to Siller asking for an update.

"I have a risk management in contact with me who wants to know what the status is in him for his insurance purposes," he wrote.

Siller replied that he had not yet reviewed the entire report, occupied by the cases of ongoing murders.

In September, West sent another email to Siller with an attachment that, according to him, contained "more information,quot; about the case.

The only other email sent to the AP was from West to Siller on January 21, indicating that West believed the prosecutor's office was still reviewing his work.

"I have received more requests from survivors of this, as well as from the University General Council office on this report from Dr. Anderson," West wrote. "Have you checked it yet?"

No response from Siller was included in the documents published to the AP.

Hiller said the prosecutor who reviewed the case recalls calling the investigator by phone in the fall to share his decision that charges would not be authorized.

"As we move forward, and in consultation with the Office of the Prosecutor, we all agree that it is valuable to adopt a more formal process for notification when no formal criminal charges are filed," said University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

Until Thursday, the school reported that 22 people had called a hotline to report interactions with the former director of the University Health Service and the doctor of the football team. Fitzgerald said Monday that he did not have a new figure.

"We are working to update that information, but we don't have that information yet," he said.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.