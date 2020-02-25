Tyson Fury lands in the UK after Deontay Wilder TKO in Las Vegas | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML913618eec562e88b54bf3f308cbb3c0411% %MINIFYHTML913618eec562e88b54bf3f308cbb3c0412%









%MINIFYHTML913618eec562e88b54bf3f308cbb3c0413% %MINIFYHTML913618eec562e88b54bf3f308cbb3c0414%







0:55



Watch Tyson Fury's touchdown in the UK after his victory in Las Vegas

Watch Tyson Fury's touchdown in the UK after his victory in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury was greeted by a crowd of fans at Manchester airport upon his return to the United Kingdom after defeating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become a two-time heavyweight world champion on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML913618eec562e88b54bf3f308cbb3c0415% %MINIFYHTML913618eec562e88b54bf3f308cbb3c0416%

Undefeated Fury landed back in England on Tuesday morning, just over 48 hours after becoming the first man to stop Deontay Wilder, winning by TKO at the MGM Grand in the seventh round.

Fury was greeted by a group of supporters and the press in hopes of taking a look at the new WBC heavyweight champion, who was escorted through the crowd by armed police officers.

3:11 Eddie Hearn has promised a fight between Anthony Joshua and Fury Eddie Hearn has promised a fight between Anthony Joshua and Fury

The 31-year-old has not yet responded to Wilder's confirmation that he will exercise his option for a third fight.

Wilder told The Athletic: "The rematch is definitely going to happen. Let's move on. I want to get back to that."

Fury arrives at Manchester airport after his rematch for the WBC heavyweight championship with Wilder

The American also blamed Saturday's defeat on his ride costume, insisting that Fury "didn't hurt me at all."

"The simple fact is that my uniform was too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo Sports.

"I had no legs since the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were shot completely."

Deontay Wilder's costume was designed to celebrate Black History Month

"A lot of people told me:" It seemed like something was wrong with you. "Something is, but when you're in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things.

"I tried my best to do it. I knew I didn't have my legs because of my uniform. I could only put it (for the first time) last night, but I didn't think I was going to do it. Being so heavy

"I weighed 40, 40 pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put it before anything else."