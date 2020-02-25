Home Entertainment Tyra Banks is being called & # 39; Thick & # 39;...

Tyra Banks is being called & # 39; Thick & # 39; on social networks – Now a size 16! (Photos)

Bradley Lamb
Supermodel Tyra Banks was seen yesterday by the paparazzi in New York. The magnificent presenter of the talk show made a pose and greeted a crowd of fans as he left & # 39; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert & # 39 ;.

The images of Tyra leaving the studio came to social networks and quickly became viral.

Tyra fans marveled at how great and "thick,quot; it looked. A body size expert noted that Tyra now appears to be a size 16 pants: That is about the average size of a woman these days.

But there is absolutely NOTHING average about Tyra.

