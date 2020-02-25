Tyra Banks is being called & # 39; Thick & # 39; on social networks – Now a size 16! (Photos)

Supermodel Tyra Banks was seen yesterday by the paparazzi in New York. The magnificent presenter of the talk show made a pose and greeted a crowd of fans as he left & # 39; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert & # 39 ;.

The images of Tyra leaving the studio came to social networks and quickly became viral.

Tyra fans marveled at how great and "thick,quot; it looked. A body size expert noted that Tyra now appears to be a size 16 pants: That is about the average size of a woman these days.

But there is absolutely NOTHING average about Tyra.

Tyra, 46, is a television personality, producer, businesswoman, actress, author, model and occasional singer. He was born in Inglewood, California, and began his modeling career at the age of 15. Tyra became the first woman of African American descent to appear on the covers of GQ and the number of Sports Illustrated swimsuits, in which she appeared three times.

He was an angel of Victoria & # 39; s Secret between 1997 and 2005. In the early 2000s, Banks was one of the highest-profit models in the world.