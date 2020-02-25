Two families file a complaint against Khalifa Haftar in a lawsuit in the United States | News

Before commanding an army entrenched in the civil war in Libya, Khalifa Haftar lived in the US state of Virginia with two of his sons, Khaled and Mustafa.

The lawyers say the strong military man and his children will now have to respond to US courts, after two Libyan families filed a civil lawsuit last week accusing Haftar forces of torturing and killing relatives.

%MINIFYHTML026cd7bf3981510c13ff9c006f043af111% %MINIFYHTML026cd7bf3981510c13ff9c006f043af112%

The lawsuit is based on a law enacted in 1991, the Law for the Protection of Victims of Torture, which allows relatives of victims of torture and extrajudicial executions to sue those responsible.

Plus:

The lawyers say that most of the lawsuits filed previously under the law failed to gain strength, since most of the defendants had few or no assets in the United States that allowed compensation. But Haftar and his children are US citizens who own 17 properties in Virginia for a total value of $ 8 million, according to the lawsuit.

"Unlike other people who participated in tortures and supervisors of extrajudicial killings, Khalifa Haftar and his children are US citizens and possess significant amounts of property here," said Kevin Carroll, a lawyer who represents families.

"They can face and face American justice," Carroll said during a press conference on Monday.

The lawsuit alleges that in October 2014, forces loyal to Haftar launched an operation entitled "Operation Dignity,quot; in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, during which they attacked the houses and killed six members of two families, the al-Suyids and the al- Krshinys

Ibrahim al-Krshiny, one of the plaintiffs, "was arrested, stripped, bound and beaten with fists, pipes and cables," Carroll said, adding that he suffered a serious eye injury and was struck a second time with a broom. and a plastic hose.

"He was forced to stand in the water and electrocuted painfully for five minutes in a row for seven and a half hours. He then underwent what was essentially a simulated execution," Carroll added.

Six brothers in the family were taken prisoner and accused of being members of the Islamic State, the lawsuit alleges. Two were killed. Al-Krshiny was released but lost his eye.

The lawsuit accuses Haftar and his children of using the Libyan National Army to wage "an indiscriminate war against the Libyan people,quot; and to kill and torture hundreds "without any judicial process."

Libyan protesters waving flags and posters during a demonstration in the capital to demand an end to Khalifa Haftar's offensive against Tripoli (Ismail Zitouny / Reuters)

Haftar was once a lieutenant of former Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi. He defected in 1987 and moved to the United States, where he became a citizen and is believed to have worked for the CIA. He lived in northern Virginia for more than two decades.

In 2011, after Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in a NATO-backed uprising, the country in North Africa was plunged into a civil war. Haftar returned to Libya, where he became the head of the self-styled LNA and his children became military officers under his command.

Since then, Haftar and its allies have established an administration in the eastern part of the country that has been at war with the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA), established in a political process in 2015.

In April, Haftar, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, mobilized to capture Tripoli, the capital of Libya and the UN-backed government headquarters.

The UN-sponsored ceasefire talks between the parties to the conflict in Libya resumed last week after renewed violence on the ground threatened to derail the effort aimed at ending the fighting. According to UN figures, more than 1,000 people were killed during 10 months of conflict and about 140,000 were forced to leave their homes.

A Libyan woman carries photos of Khalifa Haftar during a demonstration to support the Libyan National Army offensive against Tripoli in Benghazi, Libya (Esam Omran Al-Fetori / Reuters)

Experts say the conflict has left the country deeply fractured. Haftar's supporters believe he has helped restore security in Benghazi, is working to defeat Islamist groups and rebuild a stable Libya, while his opponents say he is a war criminal and an autocrat who wants to consolidate power over Libya. .

"His critics believe they have found an opportunity to sue him in US courts since he is a US citizen," he said. Ibrahim Hiba, a Libyan citizen and assistant in teaching comparative politics and international relations at the University of North Texas.

"It is very unlikely that Haftar intends to return to the United States in the short term. However, this demand could put political pressure on Haftar and is a source of political and financial shame, as it sheds light on his children properties and questions their legality. "

According to the lawsuit, Haftar's children bought the 17 properties with cash between 2014 and 2017.

Attorneys say Haftar has not responded to the complaint, which seeks more than $ 75,000 in total compensation.

Fighters loyal to the UN-backed Libyan government (GNA) firing weapons during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli (File: Goran Tomasevic / Reuters)

Human rights groups say that armed groups and security forces loyal to the GNA and the LNA have been responsible for the deaths, injuries and displacement of civilians in Libya since the conflict broke out. Thousands have also been arrested, and human rights groups say that torture and ill-treatment in prisons and detention centers are widespread.

"We have been strongly advocating accountability and we have been working to develop a framework to establish some kind of mechanism given the current challenges of the Libyan legal system," Ken Mayers, president of North Africa. The Amnesty Coordination Group told Al Jazeera.

Amnesty says that impunity in Libya is "rampant,quot; and is calling for the creation of an international investigation mechanism that "documents violations and abuses, identifies those responsible for them, retains the evidence for use in future criminal proceedings and reports publicly on the human rights situation in Libya. "