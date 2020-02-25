Two Bayern Munich fans arrested in the Champions League game against Chelsea | Soccer news





Several Bayern Munich fans tried to enter the Stamford Bridge end without a ticket

Two Bayern Munich fans were arrested before the 3-0 victory of the Bundesliga team over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Met Police confirmed that one was for assaulting a butler and the other for assaulting a police officer when supporters tried to enter the other side without a fine.

A statement continued to confirm that there was no more mess in the game.

A double by Serge Gnabry and a third by Robert Lewandowski did the damage against a Chelsea team that ended with 10 men after Marcos Alonso's dismissal six minutes from the end.