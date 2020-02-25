Twitter clowns Harvey Weinstein for leaving the frame to walk after the guilty verdict!

In recent months, the disgraced Hollywood executive, Harvey Weinstein, has been captured by paparazzi, limping to court with a walker … looking extremely fragile.

After his guilty verdict this week, some Twitter users were perplexed, and Weinstein seemed to get out of court standing, without walking … and apparently he had no difficulty walking, and some people think that Weinstein was faking his bad Health. to try to influence the jury.

Weinstein was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault, according to the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, and for third-degree rape, according to the testimony of aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

He was not convicted of two counts of predatory sexual assault, which could lead to life imprisonment in prison. He was admitted to the Bellevue hospital ward on Monday night and will be transferred to Rikers Island once he is discharged.

This is how Twitter reacted to Weinstein leaving his walker.