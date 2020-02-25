Home Entertainment Twitter clowns Harvey Weinstein for leaving the frame to walk after the...

Twitter clowns Harvey Weinstein for leaving the frame to walk after the guilty verdict!

In recent months, the disgraced Hollywood executive, Harvey Weinstein, has been captured by paparazzi, limping to court with a walker … looking extremely fragile.

After his guilty verdict this week, some Twitter users were perplexed, and Weinstein seemed to get out of court standing, without walking … and apparently he had no difficulty walking, and some people think that Weinstein was faking his bad Health. to try to influence the jury.

