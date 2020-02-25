Turkey-backed fighters recover key city in Syrian Idlib | Battle for Idlib News

%MINIFYHTML965d9585dcfd7702f3c18718908ef2e011% %MINIFYHTML965d9585dcfd7702f3c18718908ef2e012%

Opposition fighters backed by Turkey have regained a city in northwestern Syria after clashes with allied government fighters.

Turkish state media and a war monitor reported Monday that the rebels took the city of Nairab, considered a gateway to the strategic city of Saraqeb, which is near a crossroads between two main roads.

The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory said the clashes killed dozens of pro-government fighters and Syrian troops, as well as opposition fighters on Monday.

"With the help of our Turkish friends, we have regained control of the strategic city of Nairab, the gateway to Saraqeb, after expelling Russian terrorist militias," Yusef Hamoud, an army spokesman, told Reuters. National backed by Turkey.

Earlier on Monday, the Observatory reported that Russian airstrikes killed five civilians in the Jabal al-Zawiya area in southern Saraqeb.

The Russian defense ministry denied the Observatory report.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said "Syrian army units continued to make progress in the south of the Idlib province,quot; after taking 10 cities and towns south of the M4 highway.

Turkey-backed opposition fighters cover his artillery gun in the city of Sarmin (Omar Haj Kadour / AFP)

Hard battle expected

The head of the observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said the government's goal was to regain control of the M4 sections, which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia.

That would require operations against the cities of Ariha and Jisr al-Shughour, both along the M4.

Analysts expect a tough battle for Jisr al-Shughour, held by the Islamic Party of Turkistan, whose fighters come mainly from the Uighur Muslim minority in China.

They are allied with Hay & # 39; et Tahrir al-Sham, a group that dominates the Idlib region.

Last April, the Syrian government and allied forces launched a military offensive to capture rebel-controlled areas in the western provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. A series of cease-fire could not be maintained in the summer and Damascus relaunched its offensive in December.

Since December, fighting in northwestern Syria forced some 900,000 people to flee their homes and take refuge near the Turkish border.

The United Nations said Monday that the latest clashes "dangerously,quot; approached camps for displaced people, with the risk of an impending "bloodbath."

Mark Cutts, a UN humanitarian coordinator, told reporters in Geneva that the world agency was trying to double aid deliveries at a border crossing with Turkey, from 50 to 100 trucks per day.

Turkey has already welcomed 3.6 million Syrian refugees and has said it is not willing to open its borders to a new influx of Idlib.

Fearing a new refugee crisis, Turkey has sent thousands of troops to Idlib in recent weeks and President Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to use military force to push back Syrian forces unless they withdraw by the end of the month.

"(Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is aware of Turkey's strong resentment against Syrian refugees," Haid Haid, a researcher at Chatham House, told AFP news agency.

"That's why he has been framing his military activities in Idlib as a means to prevent more refugees from crossing," he said.

"The (political) cost will probably be high for him if he loses many soldiers in Syria and still fails to prevent refugees from crossing into Turkey. But he could win with the crisis if the result of his intervention is positive."

This month, up to 16 Turkish military personnel were killed by Syrian forces in northwestern Syria and several Turkish military observation posts, which Ankara thought were safe under agreements with Russia, a key ally of Damascus, ended surrounded in areas recovered by effective government.

There is no agreement on summit

Erdogan said a Russian delegation would arrive in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Idlib.

"We try to determine our roadmap by negotiating with Russia at the highest level," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Erdogan also said he could meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 5 at a proposed summit with France and Germany, but that "there is still no complete agreement between (French President Emmanuel) Macron, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and Putin. "

Macron and Merkel have urged Putin to end the conflict, concerned about the humanitarian situation.

A Turkish offensive against Syrian government forces "is still a possibility,quot; if political negotiations between Ankara and Moscow prove fruitless, Haid said.

"Allowing Assad to capture Idlib will not only harm Erdogan in the country, but also damage Turkey's reputation and its ability to project power."

For Haid, such a confrontation would not necessarily mean the end of the Turkish-Russian alliance given the burgeoning ties between the two countries in recent years, especially in the fields of energy and defense.

"The current alliance between Turkey and Russia is broader than Syria," he said.

"That is why none of them are willing, at least for now, to destroy it. Idlib is important for Turkey, but it is not yet considered a decisive factor."