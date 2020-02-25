Trump's plan threatens the status quo in al-Haram al-Sharif | Al-Aqsa Mosque

In addition to its many other flaws and its general unilaterality, and despite the claims of its authors to the contrary, the US plan for Israel-Palestine, presented at the end of January, proposes dangerous changes in the historical status quo in the Holy Esplanade of Jerusalem.

The 14-acre (35-acre) complex, known by Jews as Temple Mount and by Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, is the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam after Mecca and Medina . The disputed site, which houses both the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is currently supervised by the Islamic Waqf of Jordan under an unwritten agreement of the Ottoman era. Under the agreement, Muslims can pray on the site, while non-Muslims can only enter as tourists.

%MINIFYHTML0e7fd542681db4c41eb2b431d3e7fe6e11% %MINIFYHTML0e7fd542681db4c41eb2b431d3e7fe6e12%

In its plan, entitled Peace to Prosperity, the Trump administration pays tribute to this agreement, saying that "the status quo on the Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif should continue without interruption." Despite this, however, it requires three major changes that, in practice, would completely undo the centennial agreement: transfer the site to Israeli sovereignty, rescind Jordan's custody over it and end the prohibition of prayer not Muslim

The plan aims to end Muslim control over the site, simply by promising to guarantee the free access of Muslim faithful to it. Apparently, he is also trying to eliminate the custody of the complex by Jordan, without mentioning it, a measure that goes against Israel's commitment to the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty to "give high priority to the Jordanian historical role in these shrines ". Instead, the plan describes Israel as custodian of the sacred places in Jerusalem.

The plan demands freedom of worship in the Holy Esplanade, saying: "(p) people of all religions should be allowed to pray on the Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif, in a way that is totally respectful of their religion, taking into account the times of the prayers and holidays of each religion, as well as other religious factors. " This apparently benign notion, that there should be freedom of worship on the site, conceals an attempt to make an important alteration to the historical status quo.

Regardless of what the notion means in practice (separate Jewish and Muslim devotions or side-by-side prayer), the mere possibility of separate prayer times triggers visceral Palestinian fears that the Al-Aqsa Mosque will one day suffer a forced partition similar to the imposed. in the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron by the Israeli authorities in 1994.

Trump's plan is unlikely to serve as the basis for negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, much less a comprehensive peace agreement. The Organization for the Liberation of Palestine and Hamas refused to participate long before its announcement. Some Arab states made statements of support in this regard right after its publication, but were soon surpassed by a chorus of disapproval from around the world. The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also rejected the plan in early February.

However, the plan can still cause considerable damage. The Israelis could invoke it to establish new predetermined parameters on how the site will be governed in the absence of an Israeli-Palestinian agreement.

After the rejection of the Muslim world to the attempt of the plan to alter the status quo in the Holy Esplanade, the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, tried to clarify Washington's position on the issue. "The status quo, in the way it is observed today, will continue to be absent from an agreement to the contrary," he said. said at a press conference. "So there is nothing in the … plan that imposes any alteration of the status quo that is not subject to the agreement of all parties."

In theory, Friedman's comments provide some clarification, suggesting that Washington will insist that any change that allows non-Muslim prayer should occur only as part of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. In practice, however, his comments leave room for ambiguity, since "the status quo, in the way it is observed today," both Jordanian and Palestinian eyes, is already an eroded version of the historical arrangement.

Over the years, Israel has increasingly allowed Jewish prayer and imposed greater limitations on the independence of the Waqf. A growing number of religious Jews have visited the site, many of which are part of the Temple movements, groups of activists seeking to promote Jewish worship and Israeli control over the sacred site with the ultimate goal of erecting a Third Temple.

They constitute a small minority of Israeli Jews, but the Israeli police have given them significant room for maneuver, tolerating low-profile prayer, as well as discrete study of religious texts and performing rites of passage, while blocking the Open and loud prayer.

With Waqf's support, the Palestinians have regained access to three sections of the complex by turning them into prayer rooms. This happened more recently in a building near Bab al-Rahma that was closed by Israeli authorities in 2003.

In light of all this, it is clear that there are large differences between committing to the constantly changing status quo and the historical arrangement.

Revealingly, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, responsible for police policies in the sacred place, seems publicly encourage Jewish prayer in progress on the site, in contravention of the prohibition of prayer.

In addition, Temple activists have already been invoking the language of the plan to advocate the elimination of the prohibition of non-Muslim prayer. The Temple Mount Students, for example, launched a media campaign within two days of the publication of the plan, entitled "The time has come: Sovereignty and freedom of worship on the Temple Mount for the Jews now!" , Citing Trump's plan statement in support of Jewish prayer.

There are many reasons to reject the plan, including its deviation from international norms, its brazen bias and its treatment of Palestinians in Israel as second-class citizens. But the positions he defends in the Sacred Esplanade of Jerusalem present a particular danger.

By questioning the status quo and legitimizing Israeli exclusivist positions, you run the risk of making any future resolution even harder to reach. It empowers the forces that work to break the prohibition of non-Muslim worship on the site and increases the possibility of another episode of violence for religious reasons in Jerusalem.

The United States is seeking support for its plan, including from the Arab states. Should President Trump be re-elected in November, his administration could embark on a more sustained effort to do so. Those who expect a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must not only deny their support to serve as a basis for negotiations, but actively oppose it.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.