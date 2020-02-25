Trump and Modi hold talks while Delhi is shaken by violent riots | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6311% %MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6312%

When the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a series of defense agreements with India after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the capital, New Delhi, was shaken by a third day of violence over protests by citizenship.

Trump, at a joint press conference with Modi on Tuesday, confirmed earlier reports that India had agreed to buy US $ 3 billion worth of military equipment, including the Apache and Romeo MH-60 helicopters.

As expected, the two right-wing leaders did not announce the much delayed trade agreement between the two countries, with Trump saying he was "optimistic," a comprehensive trade agreement will be reached, without providing more details.

Trump said that the United States, India, Australia and Japan have "revitalized,quot; a joint security initiative and will expand cooperation on anti-terrorism, cybersecurity and maritime security.

The president of the United States also said that he and Modi were committed to protecting their citizens from "radical Islamic terrorism,quot; and that, to that end, the United States was also "productively working with Pakistan to confront terrorists,quot; that Trump said that It operated from Pakistani territory.

Initially, the two countries had planned to produce a "mini agreement,quot;, but it was difficult to achieve.

"The biggest point of conflict between the United States and India is trade. They have had serious differences," Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera reported from New Delhi.

She said the two countries went through a year of retaliatory tariffs in 2018 and there was no progress in that.

"That's why the US trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, did not come before Trump's visit," he added.

The United States has signed a trade agreement with China and separate agreements with Canada and Mexico and has been pushing for a trade agreement with New Delhi, which Trump described in the past as the "king of tariffs."

Despite tensions over the bilateral agreements, Trump's visit has been a great success since he arrived in the western city of Ahmedabad on Monday, received a warm welcome from tens of thousands of people and headed to a stadium packed for a rally of "Namaste Trump,quot;.

"I know that our two nations will continue to make new progress, unlocking new potential and forging even brighter futures in the coming years," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"We believe we are at a point where our relationship is so special with India that it has never been as good as it is now."

India is one of the few large countries in the world where Trump's personal approval rating is above 50 percent and Trump's trip has wall-to-wall coverage with commentators who say he had reached all the right notes in his First official visit to the country.

Violence in New Delhi

While Trump has praised his host for the warm welcome in Ahmedabad, the violent protests that broke out in New Delhi on Sunday for the new citizenship law, known as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), placed Trump's visit to the capital of the nation in a more critical Light.

"We are seeing photos of riots, shops, burning cars. This is exactly what the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi did not want to happen during the visit of the president of the United States, Trump. Has occurred," Puranam reported.

Critics say the new law passed in December discriminates against Muslims and is an additional attempt to undermine the secular foundations of Indian democracy. They say the law is part of a pattern of division followed by the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) of Modi.

At least seven people died and about 90 were injured in clashes on Monday that took place in the northeastern part of the capital, away from the center of the city where Modi is home to Trump.