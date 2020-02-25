Trial begins for Desmond Jones, man charged in connection with the murder of Shavon Randle – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial for an accused man in connection with the murder of Shavon Randle began Monday.

Desmond Jones is one of four men accused of kidnapping and killing the 13-year-old boy in 2017.

Prosecutors at the Dallas County District Attorney's Office told a jury of seven women and five men that Jones was linked to a violent drug gang in southern Dallas.

In the summer of 2017, two armed men stole thousands of dollars in marijuana from Jones drug gang associates, prosecutors said. That robbery launched a violent response from Jones and the alleged leader of the drug gang, Darius Fields, who was implicated and sentenced to 18 years in prison last year.

Investigators said Fields attacked the girlfriend of the drug gang leader as revenge for the theft of marijuana. But authorities said they instead kidnapped a young cousin of the target girlfriend from his home in Lancaster.

Jones, in a recording played in court on Monday, said he saw Randle taken out of the house and also witnessed his murder days later. But Jones said he never participated directly in Randle's kidnapping or shooting.

If convicted, Jones faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.