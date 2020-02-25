Toyota directs $ 400 million to autonomous startup Pony.ai

Pony.ai, an autonomous startup based in Silicon Valley and Guangzhou, China, is deepening its ties with Toyota. The two companies announced a pilot program to test autonomous cars on public roads in two Chinese cities, Beijing and Shanghai. The Japanese car giant plans to invest $ 400 million in Pony.ai, valuing the start at $ 3 billion.

Pony.ai has been working with Toyota since 2019 on autonomous public vehicle tests. With this new investment, their relationship will become even closer, with the car manufacturer and the new mobility products of "co-development,quot; as "mobility services,quot;.

Pony.ai has been testing robot taxis in Beijing and Guangzhou since the end of 2018, as well as in Fremont and Irvine, California. The startup claims to be the first company to launch an autonomous passenger transport operation and offer driverless car trips to the general public in China.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker, has remained silent in its autonomous car program. The Japanese company has published some information about its test vehicles and the types of sensors it is using, but we have seen very little of the cars in operation. Toyota plans to offer a limited transport pilot in central Tokyo during the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The cars will be equipped with Toyota's "Chauffeur,quot; software, which the automaker previously described as "focused on total autonomy, where the human is essentially eliminated of the driving equation, either completely in all environments or within a restricted driving domain. "Toyota has a second product called,quot; Guardian, "which is essentially an advanced driver assistance system similar to Tesla's autopilot. It is also not offered in any production car today.

Toyota Research Institute, the division of the Silicon Valley-based car manufacturer, has been testing its closed course facilities in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, for several years. In 2018, Toyota agreed to invest $ 500 million in a joint autonomous driving project with Uber. As part of the agreement, the two companies will work together to develop autonomous cars.