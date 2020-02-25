Toya Johnson remembers Kobe Bryant and Gianna after yesterday's ceremony

Toya Johnson shared a publication in memory of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. Just the other day, a public memorial service was held in downtown Los Angeles to honor the great NBA player and his daughter.

Vanessa Bryant delivered the most emotional praise for her daughter and her soulmate, as she called Kobe.

Vanessa said this about her daughter: "She was dad's girl, but I know she loved her mother," and continued: "She was one of my best friends."

Many celebrities shared photos of the two in their social media accounts to honor their memory.

Toya is also one of them, and you can see the post she shared on her social media account.

Someone commented: "Mercy, strength and peace for them and the families involved," and another follower said: "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure."

Another follower said: "I can't imagine how family and friends feel about what happened, but I know he clung to his daughter tightly." Aww. Very sad. & # 39;

Another follower said: "Rest in paradise Kobe, and Gianna, we will all miss you very much."

Someone else had this emotional message to share: "Kobe is a saint if you pray to him, he will give you the strength to never give up and the resistance to keep fighting #mambamentality #kobethedeity #saintkobe,quot;.

The basketball legend surprisingly lost its life in a tragic helicopter accident.

Vanessa and Kobe's second daughter, Gianna, 13, was also with her father, along with seven other people.

Many people sent their prayers to all who have been affected by the tragedy.

Let us keep all the families, friends and loved ones of those who are no longer with us in prayer in these horrible times.



