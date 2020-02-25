Toni Braxton feels better after becoming vegan to fight lupus

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Another Sad Love Song & # 39; He explains that he starts adopting the vegan diet to help fight the autoimmune disease he was diagnosed in 2008.

Toni Braxton She is adopting a vegan diet to help her in her ongoing battle against lupus.

The singer of "Spanish Guitar" was diagnosed with autoimmune disease in 2008, which sees the immune system attack healthy cell tissue inside the body, and has made several changes in life to control the condition and maintain a career on stage.

Speaking to the Prevention.com website, Toni revealed that he is "in the process" of adopting a plant-based diet, which has improved his blood test and given him more energy.

The singer, who previously ate a diet of pescatarianos, explained: "I am completely herbal. It is making me feel better, so there is some truth … But I miss a good hamburger!"

Toni continued explaining how lupus affects his daily life, revealing that he has microvascular angina and continues to experience blood clots. She said that despite having excellent doctors and medications, you should be careful.

"I can't do five or six shows a week like I used to, but I can do three or four shows," he explained. He also refrains from dancing on stage, joking: "I am not a dancer, but I do the electric slide 1-2".

The star recently completed his As Long As I Live Tour tour, in support of his 2018 record. "Sex and cigarettes".