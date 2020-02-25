Tommie Lee says she was hacked after making this comment on the NBA Youngboy Instagram Live!

Whee chileeeeee! We are not sure what the appeal is when it comes to NBA Youngboy, but he has these ladies doing a LOT! He was recently posted on the gram with his supposedly pregnant boo Kay, and Tommie Lee had something interesting to say.

Every time we turn around, Youngboy is with another woman, and it seems that a pregnancy announcement is not far behind. And while it seems that Tommie was just making a little joke, my sister made the fifth!

While the NBA was on Instagram live, Tommie apparently made the comment: "Let me close the session to get pregnant." The comment might well be shooting at how easy it is for Youngboy to shoot at the club, but Tommie wasn't here for anyone to distort his words.

He entered The Shade Room claiming that his Instagram was hacked, all of you!

The last thing we learned from Youngboy was that he was on good terms with his boo Yaya Mayweather. He had a lot to say on social media after people started criticizing her for getting involved with Youngboy.

The two were even seen sharing a nice kiss on Instagram live a couple of weeks ago, so the current state of their relationship is quite confusing.

However, the NBA confirmed that he and Kay had a baby on the way, so we'll see if he's a dad again!