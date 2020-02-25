Tom Brady writes sincere tribute to Kobe Bryant after the memorial

Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC through Getty Images, Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Tom brady is honoring Kobe Bryant.
On Tuesday, the New England Patriots quarterback shared an emotional tribute to the basketball legend and his daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant on Instagram after Monday's memorial for fallen athletes. In addition to sharing a sweet photo of the father-daughter duo, Brady wrote an emotional message where he reflected on the legacy Bryant left behind.
"I have been deeply affected by the death of Kobe, Gigi and the others on that tragic flight weeks ago," his publication began. "Since then, I have witnessed the deserved outpouring of love and support for the families they had so much to give, and it has helped me to reflect and gain perspective. I know that love, peace and joy will always guarantee it. And in this tragedy, I've learned a lot. "
As he continued, Brady recognized how Bryant's highly celebrated mentality transcended beyond the basketball court, and noted that the Los Angeles Lakers legend also channeled the same unshakable spirit and determination in his daily life.
"In his second chapter, you saw even more," wrote the father of three children. "You saw his enthusiasm for life, and for achieving in areas that only he believed possible. He became an entrepreneur, media mogul, father, husband and mentor, among other roles. And he did not stop himself."
"Kobe didn't care if you were male or female, boy or girl, white or black, rich or poor, ordinary or extraordinary, I wanted to help you be the best you could be," Brady continued. "His mere presence had an effect on everyone who was close. He had the energy to recognize in others what they could not recognize in themselves."
He added: "I think that is why I will miss him more. Because we all know that the world needs more of that leadership and positivity."
Concluding the sincere post on an edifying note, the NFL star encouraged his fans to follow in Bryant's footsteps and continue "doing the work that is yet to be done,quot;, "fight and break the rules with love, joy and inspiration,quot; and "rule out fear, double and hate,quot; as he did.
"Decide to make the change in yourself. If there is something that I have learned and that inspired me through this tragic event, it is this, TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE DAY. That is what Kobe always did, and that is what he also wanted to we,quot;.
