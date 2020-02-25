Tom Brady writes sincere tribute to Kobe Bryant after the memorial

Tom brady is honoring Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots quarterback shared an emotional tribute to the basketball legend and his daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant on Instagram after Monday's memorial for fallen athletes. In addition to sharing a sweet photo of the father-daughter duo, Brady wrote an emotional message where he reflected on the legacy Bryant left behind.

"I have been deeply affected by the death of Kobe, Gigi and the others on that tragic flight weeks ago," his publication began. "Since then, I have witnessed the deserved outpouring of love and support for the families they had so much to give, and it has helped me to reflect and gain perspective. I know that love, peace and joy will always guarantee it. And in this tragedy, I've learned a lot. "

As he continued, Brady recognized how Bryant's highly celebrated mentality transcended beyond the basketball court, and noted that the Los Angeles Lakers legend also channeled the same unshakable spirit and determination in his daily life.