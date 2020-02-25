Tom Brady writes a heartbreaking message about Kobe Bryant: he says it keeps him up all night "in tears,quot;

The death of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and seven other people who died in a shocking helicopter accident has been in the heart of their audience for almost a month. This blow was especially hard for those who knew him, knew him or are in the world of sports.

Tom Brady turned to his social networks to write a heartbreaking message about the situation and revealed that he even keeps him up all night crying.

The statement entitled "What is really important,quot; begins with: "I have been deeply affected by the death of Kobe, Gigi and others on that tragic flight weeks ago." Since then, I have witnessed the deserved outpouring of love and support for families who had a lot to give, and it has helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love, peace and joy will always last. And in this tragedy, I have learned a lot. Why has this touched me as it did? Why did he keep me up at night and brought me so many tears? "

Then he came to really understand why Kobe was so identifiable with many people.

Ko In Kobe, we were able to witness the man in the sand. For many of us, sports show what we are made of, define our personalities and emotions. We cannot hide from good or bad, from victories or losses … joy and despair, happiness and pain. What you see is what it is, we are not actors. We have found a stage in real life in which we become vulnerable to the world and are judged according to the outcome of each performance. And we care deeply about what we do. For some, these days are the pinnacle of their life, and that is not bad, but for me it is clear, for Kobe, that is how he lived his life in every way. In his second chapter, you saw even more: you saw his enthusiasm for life and for achieving in areas that only he believed possible. He became more an entrepreneur, media mogul, father, husband and mentor, among other roles. "

Then he talked about why he will miss him.

‘I think that's why I will miss him more. Because we all know that the world needs more of that leadership and positivity. We recognize that he was doing the work that others do not want or simply cannot do. The world we live in is full of people who tell children and adults & # 39; you can't & # 39 ;, & # 39; you shouldn't & # 39 ;, & # 39; you won't do it & # 39; or & # 39; you will never & # 39 ;. The world we live in teaches EVERYONE to fear, worry, be ashamed or give up. "

Brady ends his message with words Kobe wanted everyone to live with.

‘The answer is simple for me, ALL OF US. Decide to make the change in yourself. If there is something I have learned and I have been inspired by this tragic event, it is this, TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE DAY. That's what Kobe always did, and that's what he wanted for us too. "

