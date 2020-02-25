Tokyo vanity shows impressive weight loss on Instagram

# Roommates, we are still in the early stages of 2020 and if one of your resolutions for the new year was to lose weight, but you have lost motivation, maybe Tokyo Vanity can help. He recently showed his impressive weight loss and looks great!

The "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; star, Tokyo Vanity, has been taking her fans along with her on her weight loss and fitness journey, and finally offered a glimpse of her progress so far. He posted a photo from side to side on Instagram of a before and after … and it shows easily that he has been working.

In the photo below, she wears a black jumpsuit where her figure is clearly delineated. She captioned it with this:

"Let me help you see my vision better when our son @bodybyted came for the summer."

Tokyo Vanity has not only been sharing his weight loss with fans, but he has also been in the gym religiously doing two-day workouts and eating healthier foods. His efforts are definitely paying off, as he has lost more than 30 pounds since the beginning of the new year.

Your coach also shared your weight loss updates on social networks. He previously said: "@tokyoxvanity hasn't been playing lately, following his meal plan and staying constant with his workouts, sometimes doing 2 workouts per day. Shawty @tokyoxvanity and I arrive in 2020 without playing. Dropping 16-25 pounds for month is the goal for the next 6 months. "

Congratulations!

