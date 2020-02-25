Tokyo 2020 Olympics at risk of cancellation due to coronavirus

The Olympics could be canceled for the first time since World War II.
The coronavirus is slowly spreading throughout the world and, although the population in general is not affected, the virus is proving to have other implications: stock markets are beginning to fall, international travel is being restricted and now the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Cancellation.
According to NBC News, Dick pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, warned that if the Japanese government and the IOC are not sufficiently organized in the three months or so before the games, they may have to cancel the event. "Certainly, it could be two months if I had to," Pound said about the potential time they have to make a decision. "A lot of things have to start happening. You must start increasing your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, the media will be there building their studios."
However, as a member of the IOC, Pound can confidently tell athletes: "As far as we all know, you will be in Tokyo. All indications are at this stage that everything will continue as usual."
"So stay focused on your sport and make sure that the IOC does not send you into a pandemic situation," he added.
So far, the country of Japan has confirmed less than 20 cases of coronaviruses, according to the Japan Times, but NBC News reports that there have been four deaths. In comparison, China has 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths, a greater number since this is where the disease was first detected.
Ultimately, these cases and the spread of the disease will determine the fate of the Olympic Games in the coming months. Pound reveals that the IOC is consulting with the World Health Organization, which will help them determine the next movements.
However, the options are limited since Pound says that delaying the games for a few months or a whole year or moving the Olympic Games to a completely different place is "difficult,quot; because "there are many moving parts."
Only time will tell if athletes will have the opportunity to go for gold.