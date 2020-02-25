Tokyo 2020 Olympics at risk of cancellation due to coronavirus

The Olympics could be canceled for the first time since World War II.

The coronavirus is slowly spreading throughout the world and, although the population in general is not affected, the virus is proving to have other implications: stock markets are beginning to fall, international travel is being restricted and now the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Cancellation.

According to NBC News, Dick pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, warned that if the Japanese government and the IOC are not sufficiently organized in the three months or so before the games, they may have to cancel the event. "Certainly, it could be two months if I had to," Pound said about the potential time they have to make a decision. "A lot of things have to start happening. You must start increasing your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, the media will be there building their studios."