Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 23 to lead the Mavs beyond the Timberwolves 139-123 – Up News Info

DALLAS (AP) – Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and Luka Doncic had 20 when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-123 on Monday night.

The Mavericks never lost and were able to rest most of their headlines in the last quarter after scoring 81 points before halftime, their biggest half of the season. Hardaway, Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play in the final period.

The staggering Timberwolves, playing without the great star Karl-Anthony Towns, lost their fifth consecutive place and 18th in 19 games.

Dallas shot 56% in the first half and passed 12 of 23 from a 3-point range along the way to a halftime advantage of 81-65.

The Wolves did not approach nine in the second half, and although the Mavs only reached 3 in the third quarter, they still led with 14 entering the room.

Dallas then opened the last quarter in an 11-3 race, with Seth Curry hitting two triples and J.J. Barea another to help save the game. Curry finished with 19 points when seven Mavs scored in double figures.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 29 points and Malik Beasley had 21. The Timberwolves have lost nine straight games on the road.

Towns missed his third consecutive game with a fractured left wrist.

Barea played in his 627 game for the Mavericks, beating Michael Finley for fifth place of all time behind Dirk Nowitzki, Brad Davis, Derek Harper and Rolando Blackman.

Barea gave the team an immediate boost upon entering the end of the first quarter, making a reverse driving arrangement followed by a 3 to give Dallas its first double-digit lead at 37-27.

The Mavericks extended it to 20 in the second quarter and only the 14 points of Beasley plus 11 of Russell kept Minnesota in the game.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Of the 11 Minnesota players who went on the field at the last team meeting on December 4, only two, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver, dressed for the Wolves on Monday night. Towns is injured and the other eight are no longer with the team. "In a sense, we have nine new players at the last moment here," coach Ryan Saunders said. "We are trying to speed up the process with these guys, learn from each other." Jake Layman played his first game since November 18, after losing the last 40 with a sprained left finger.

Mavericks: G Jalen Brunson sat down and will miss at least the next four games with a sprained right shoulder. Coach Rick Carlisle said Brunson will travel on the team's next four-game trip while rehabilitating. Carlisle did not discuss the appeal filed by the team after his loss to the Hawks, and said: "We will hear something when we hear something."

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Timberwolves: in Miami on Wednesday.

Mavericks: in San Antonio on Wednesday.

