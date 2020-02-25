This photo of Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on the internet today

Shah Rukh Khan has remained relevant in Bollywood for more than three decades. The actor has given the audience several memorable movies, characters and songs to appreciate for life. One of those films that is still special even today is Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. It was launched 26 years ago on this day. When the film celebrates its 26th anniversary, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, starring the film, shared an interesting image with SRK on social networks. SRK is seen posing with Anna, also known as Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and her daughter Kaveri. The meeting of the co-stars and also posing with Suchitra's daughter surely made this image epic.

He has still gone viral on the Internet, since Suchitra published it on the web. Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy playing the role of a producer and is taking his time to select his next film as an actor. On top of that, Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.