This is why Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, is accused of disrespecting her parents at the memorial service.

A memorial service for Kobe Bryant It was held on Monday, February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Many people, including family and friends, gathered to pay tribute to the fallen NBA star with Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, and close friends who took the stage to deliver speeches. However, Kobe's parents were not among the speakers.

While other athletes like it Michael Jordan, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and the current general manager of the Lakers and former Kobe agent Rob Pelinka took turns climbing the stage at the monument, Kobe's parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, sat in their seats throughout the monument. That led people to accuse Vanessa of disrespecting the athlete's parents since Kobe was not only a basketball legend but also his son.

In addition, people were upset to discover that Joe and Pamela sat in the second row of the audience. He was on the side, away from Vanessa and his daughters. To make matters worse, Kobe's sisters did not speak at the funeral either.

Despite that, the memorial service went well since attendees enjoyed musical performances by artists such as Beyonce Knowles, Alicia Keys Y Cristina Aguilera.

During the memorial service, Vanessa honored her late husband and daughter Gianna with tears in her eyes, who was also among the victims of the deadly helicopter accident last month. "First, I would like to thank everyone for coming today. The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt has been so stimulating. Thank you for your prayers," Vanessa began speaking. "I'd like to talk about Kobe and Gigi. I'll start with my baby first."

"She was an incredibly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful and always kissed me good night and good morning … She was dad's girl, but I know she loved her mother," Vanessa continued. "She was one of my best friends. She loved to put a smile on everyone's face … Last August she made a beautiful cake for her dad's birthday."

Later, she talked about Kobe, calling him "a fierce competitor on the basketball court … and the Black Mamba," before adding: "But for me, he was & # 39; Kob Kob & # 39 ;, my & # 39; boo boo … I was her & # 39; queen Mamba "She was my sweet husband. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17 … he was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could express in words … I was fire and he was ice … we balanced each other … He was really romantic in our relationship. "

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter were buried earlier this month in a private burial in California. The other seven killed in the helicopter crash are John Altobelli, the main baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy, Payton Chester, who played on the team, his mother Sarah Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.