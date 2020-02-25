This is what you can expect from Wednesday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTMLf146d45dee7677483b84178959f78a7611% %MINIFYHTMLf146d45dee7677483b84178959f78a7612%

Wednesday will feel cooler than the beginning of the week in spring, but temperatures will still be above average for the last week of February.

The day will be cloudy with the possibility of rain in some places. The high temperatures will be in the 40s.

It will be rainy and temperate on Wednesday night before a wet and warmer day on Thursday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.