Tuesday will not be as spring as Monday, but it will still be a fairly comfortable day by the end of February.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions with some sun rays. There is a slight chance of drizzles or showers at the end of the day, but many areas may remain dry. It will be colder than Monday, but the maximum is still expected to reach 50.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.