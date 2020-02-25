This Is Us reveals Rebecca's heartbreaking diagnosis

We are He continues to kill him in the fourth season.
Tonight's episode was not devastating as many others have been. There was a glimpse into the future when we saw a montage of baby Jack growing up with the new garage music studio that his father built for him, but otherwise, it was just a glimpse into the life of the Big Three as they continue to grow. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Toby surprised Kate with the idea of that garage study after she returned from the cabin. He realized he was wrong, and was ready to try to be a better father for Jack, so he wanted a music studio for Kate and Jack.
Kate, at first, didn't think she was sincere, but Madison convinced her that maybe she was really doing her best.
Madison forced Kate to have lunch with her to make up for sleeping with Kate's brother, and still couldn't stop talking about what it was like to sleep with Kate's brother, because Madison has a way of putting her foot in her mouth. Even when she has the best intentions.
He explained that he had slept with Kevin because he was someone who already knew her, even in some of his ugliest moments, unlike his appointments with Tinder, and although Kate seemed certain that Madison wasn't going to be her sister-in-law, we're still I hope this is more than just a connection.
Kevin, meanwhile, took Rebecca on a little adventure before her follow-up medical appointment. They went to a record shop where Rebecca listened to Joni Mitchell and recalled a time when she and Jack tried to find Joni's house in Los Angeles, but they were unsuccessful.
Kevin decided they would find him, and finally they did. Rebecca stood in the yard and sang the song that Graham Nash wrote about the house when we saw Rebecca sing it with Jack, and everything we learned next was even more heartbreaking: Rebecca probably has Alzheimer's.
Back in Philadelphia, Randall finally started the therapy, but the first session was a disaster. He scolded the therapist and was frightened by the noise of a coffee machine. He became angry when the therapist revealed that she had seen her speeches and heard the story of her two parents before. He was sure that he would receive a text message that Kevin had forgotten to take Rebecca to his doctor's appointment, because Kevin cannot be trusted. He wondered why he was there, and said he probably wouldn't come back.
Then he went to his house and told Beth that he would not return, and she quickly threw her bag to show her why she had to return.
He was carrying pepper spray because he is now terrified of closing his studio at night, and he bought his daughter an iPhone because he needs to know where he is at all times, and he received a recipe for sleeping pills because he is not sleeping, and if Randall is not You get help for your anxiety, you can't deal with it.
Then, Randall returned with a much sunnier attitude and we discovered that the therapist was Pamela Adlon.
Rebecca's prognosis may not be excellent, but everyone else seems to be in the best place they have been in many episodes, and it sure is nice to watch.
We are airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.