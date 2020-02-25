This is literally the only shoe you will need this spring.

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. The items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Your shoe dreams have been answered.

If you have loaded a pair of flat shoes in an extra bag knowing that you will not be able to spend the day with your new stilettos, listen. If the bottom of your desk looks like the Nordstrom shoe department, but you wouldn't dare to pass the office doors with any of your fabulous heels, read on. Or, if you have many beautiful and tragically unused shoes in your name, but live in fear of the blisters you can bring during a night out, there is a solution.

The answer to all your problems with shoes just in time for spring? Mime and Moi. The Munich-based shoe brand has a variety of styles suitable for any temperature and occasion, from denim mules to lace-up sandals, blue velvet ties to block color and even for the bride.

As if the assortment was not enough for your heart to skip a beat, take a seat for this moment: you can change your heel. * Cue the gasps *