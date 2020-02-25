This is how Elizabeth Warren would try to & # 39; legalize & # 39; marijuana throughout the country

%MINIFYHTML174cbf208493f622e7448c460ff510c611% %MINIFYHTML174cbf208493f622e7448c460ff510c612%

Over the past decade, Senator Elizabeth Warren has become a vocal advocate for the legalization of marijuana. And in a new plan launched on Sunday for her 2020 presidential campaign, the Massachusetts senator explained how she would work to end the current "broken system."

%MINIFYHTML174cbf208493f622e7448c460ff510c613% %MINIFYHTML174cbf208493f622e7448c460ff510c614%

"We will regulate the industry to be safe and legal," he wrote in Medium. "And by reinvesting the tax revenues earned from marijuana sales, we will begin to rebuild communities devastated by the policies of the failed Drug War and ensure that those communities are equally capable of participating in the emerging cannabis industry."

%MINIFYHTML174cbf208493f622e7448c460ff510c615% %MINIFYHTML174cbf208493f622e7448c460ff510c616%

Warren's plan recognized the possible political obstacles to marijuana reform; The Senate, controlled by Republicans, has repeatedly blocked recent proposals, even though cannabis is increasingly legalized at the state level.

While calling for "full legalization, as quickly as possible," Warren said he would start working to pass a bill introduced by Senator Kamala Harris, a former primary Democratic candidate, who would effectively decriminalize marijuana at the federal level by eliminating the drug. from the government banned substances list.

Called the Law on Reinvestment and Elimination of Marijuana Opportunities (MORE), the bill leaves the decision to completely legalize the substance to the states. So far, 11 states (including Massachusetts) and Washington, DC, have legalized recreational use and possession of small amounts of marijuana, while another 15 states have decriminalized the drug, which means that people can still be fined for possession. But they will not be arrested. or jailed for small amounts.

The MORE Act would also create a process for those with previous marijuana convictions to have their records removed, and would also require the courts to grant new sentencing hearings for people who are still serving sentences. The legislation would prohibit the denial of federal benefits, such as housing, due to the use or prior convictions of marijuana.

However, if such legislation cannot pass through Congress, Warren said he would take steps to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

"I will designate the heads of the agencies, including the Department of Justice, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Food and Drug Administration and the Office of National Drug Control Policy, which support legalization," he wrote. "In my first 100 days, I will order those agencies to begin the process of marijuana exclusion through the process of developing federal standards."

Warren also said he would reinstate a policy implemented by President Barack Obama, and rescinded by the administration of President Donald Trump, which essentially mandated federal law enforcement officials to allow states to enforce their own policies. Marijuana

His support for the total legalization of recreational marijuana puts Warren in line with the majority of the remaining Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination of the party in 2020.

Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg are the only ones who stop at federal decriminalization and let the states decide if they legalize marijuana; Senator Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard support the search for legalization nationwide. Sanders even said he would use an executive order to legalize marijuana in all 50 states on his first day in office, although it is not clear if such an action would survive a legal challenge.

In his plan, Warren emphasized that simply making legal the future use of marijuana is not enough, given the historical impact that the ban has had on minority communities.

"It's about undoing a century of racist politics that went disproportionately to black and Latino communities," he wrote. "It's about rebuilding the communities that suffered most. And it's about ensuring that everyone has access to the opportunities offered by the new cannabis market."

As president, Warren said she would also order agencies to develop grant programs and rules to "support a racial justice approach to the legalization of marijuana." In addition, he noted the increasing revenue that states have raised by taxing and regulating marijuana as an opportunity (for example, Massachusetts has a 20 percent tax on marijuana sales, which is intended to finance a variety of programs, from schools until assistance to communities hit hardest by the war on drugs).

The MORE Act proposes an additional federal tax on the sale of marijuana of 5 percent to fund programs aimed at helping disproportionately affected communities to establish themselves in the cannabis industry. In his Medium publication, Warren also expressed support for a separate bill introduced by Senator Chuck Schumer that would allocate a certain percentage of marijuana tax revenues to establish a fund specifically to support small cannabis businesses belonging to women and minorities.

Some states, such as Massachusetts, have struggled to ensure diversity in the incipient industry, amid concerns that small locally-owned businesses will be overcome by national actors backed by investors (and predominantly white). Warren even called John Boehner, the former president of the House of Representatives and former opponent of the legalization of marijuana, who now "generously benefits as a lobbyist,quot; for the industry.

"Introducing cannabis into the legal regulatory system alone is not enough," he wrote. "We also have to act to ensure real equity in access to this emerging industry."

Warren said he would try to "mitigate the high permit and license fees that prevent many aspiring color entrepreneurs from starting a cannabis business." The Cambridge Democrat also asked to ensure that industry entrepreneurs have access to banking and federal regulation that preserves "market access and competition."

"We will ensure that Big Tobacco cannot participate in the emerging marijuana industry," he wrote. "And we will use antitrust laws and federal supervision to prevent consolidation in the cannabis industry that raises prices, restricts the entry of new businesses into markets and decreases quality."

Finally, Warren expressed his support for a bill presented by Senator Cory Booker, another former candidate for 2020, which would create a federal fund of at least $ 500 million to be used for job training, re-entry services and community centers in places most affected by war. in drugs The legislation would also eliminate money from local law enforcement agencies that are enforcing marijuana laws with a racial bias.

Warren was not always an open advocate of cannabis legalization; in fact, he publicly opposed recreational marijuana being legal as a candidate for the first time to the Senate in 2012. It was not until 2015 that Warren said he was "open,quot; to the idea and has since voted in favor of the ballot of 2016 that legalizes marijuana in Massachusetts

In 2018, it promoted legislation that would grant states more freedom in marijuana policy and guarantee bank access to legal companies. However, the bipartisan bill did not remove marijuana from the list of substances banned by the federal government.

But as a presidential candidate, Warren has been unequivocal in her support for total legalization.

"The legalization of marijuana gives us the opportunity to repair part of the damage caused by our current criminal justice system, invest in communities that have suffered the most damage and ensure that everyone can participate in the growing cannabis industry," he wrote. Sunday. . "Now we have the opportunity to do this well, and I will fight to make that happen."