This is exclusive to us: Rebecca becomes clean for Kevin

We are won't be doing friends& # 39; all, "They don't know we know they know," which refers to Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore)
In the exclusive preview of the episode on Tuesday, February 25, We are, "Clouds," Kevin visits his mother after learning about Randall's health problems (Sterling K. Brown) during the trip of the Big Three to the cabin.
"You look great," Kevin tells him.
"I make?" Rebecca asks surprised.
"Yes, you do! Wonderful, really," he says.
His enthusiasm betrays him.
"They told you, didn't they?" she asks. Mother always knows, and Rebecca gets the answer just by looking at him and saying, "Kevin."
"Honey, I'm sorry," she tells him. "I wanted to tell you in person myself."
Kevin is not angry, just worried about his mother. Your MRI results are due later in the day.
"I'm fine, though. I'm fine. A little anxious for today, I'm not going to lie, but it's funny, somehow all this bad news has set me free. Carpe diem and all that," Rebecca says.
To stop thinking about it, and to really carpe diem, Kevin and Rebecca are going to some record stores together after Miguel (Jon Huertas) bends to let mother-son join.
"Clouds,quot; also features Toby (Chris Sullivan) making a great gesture and in the past, the Big Three get their report cards.
We are airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).