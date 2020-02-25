This demonstration of 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra left me speechless – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLfe579067d300822f0fd131acb6705d9911% %MINIFYHTMLfe579067d300822f0fd131acb6705d9912%

I have been an iPhone user for as long as there have been iPhones. In fact, I can still clearly remember the moment I turned on the first generation iPhone with my old Nokia Symbian smartphone sitting at my desk, and immediately wondered if I would ever pick it up again. I have had all generations of iPhone since then, so I have gone through all the ups and downs that accompanied them. There has been a lot of each one, but the "fallen,quot; most commented in recent years has probably been the fact that iPhones, which were once clear leaders in the mobile camera space by a wide margin, have stayed far behind some rivals of Android where both cameras the capabilities and quality of the photo are related.

Last year's iPhone 11, and more specifically the iPhone 11 Pro, closed the camera's performance gap. Apple's new triple lens camera was a dramatic improvement in all areas, and the new night mode function even surpassed Google's night vision function on its Pixel phones. But now, we are not even two months in 2020 and a new series of flagship smartphones has already managed to make the iPhone 11 Pro camera look obsolete. I have written about the impressive camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra before, but a new demonstration of the most impressive capacity of the phone makes my jealousy come back on again.

Apple's services and the deep integration between its various devices have locked me up, possibly forever. However, as I mentioned last week, Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra is the only device that has me considering the change at least a little. Given that it costs as much as some people spend on a car, I'm not sure if I would ever buy one, even if I switched to Android. But there is no doubt that Samsung's new ultra premium flagship is the most popular Android phone at the moment.

Up to 16 GB of RAM, fast flash storage and the new Snapdragon 865 processor make the Galaxy S20 Ultra one of the most powerful phones that exist. Samsung's elegant full-screen design and perforated screen make it one of the most attractive phones on the market. But it is the new five-lens camera on the back of the device that has impressed me the most, and now a new demonstration of the best camera function of the phone really blew my mind.

Now, the demo was recorded and shared on TikTok, so the quality is horrible. As you will soon see, however, it does not matter. The user in the video is sitting in the nosebleed seats in a basketball game, and uses his Galaxy S20 Ultra to zoom in. And just when you think the phone can no longer zoom, keep zooming. And keep zooming. And keep zooming a little more. It is crazy.

As for the image quality, we know that the Galaxy S20 Ultra only supports optical zoom up to 10x and the rest up to 100x is the digital zoom. That means that the clarity and overall quality of the photo beyond 10x begin to degrade. Actually, it's still quite impressive until about 30x, and then things slowly go downhill. That said, the same goes for digital zoom on any smartphone. The difference here is that other smartphones can allow you to capture hybrid granulated zoom images up to 10x, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra is close to 100x.

Check out the demo here, as the TikTok inlays don't work and get ready to surprise you.

Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock