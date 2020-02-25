This animal does not breathe, and is a novelty for science: BGR

The Earth has an incredible diversity of animal life. It comes in all shapes and sizes, and lives in almost every type of environment that our planet has to offer. However, there are a number of things that all animal life has in common. Now, according to a new article published in procedures of the National Academy of Sciences, there is one less thing on that list: breathe.

In the document, an international team of scientists reveals the discovery of a microscopic animal that does not have mitochondrial DNA, which means it does not need to breathe to stay alive. Woah

Mitochondrial breathing is how animal cells breathe, and it was a feature that was thought to be shared universally among all animal life. The authors of the article say that the parasite known as Henneguya Salminicola It does things a little differently, although at first they didn't even believe what they were seeing.

When examining the parasite's DNA, which infects salmon and spreads with the help of worms after their host dies, the researchers noted the total absence of mitochondrial DNA. After a more detailed examination, the lack of this apparently vital DNA was confirmed, and scientists now believe that organisms actually "evolved,quot; over time, which is obviously quite strange.

"Using deep sequencing approaches backed by microscopic observations, we present evidence that an animal has lost its mitochondrial genome," the researchers write. "Our discovery shows that aerobic respiration, one of the most important metabolic pathways, is not ubiquitous among animals."

The discovery is a great example of how there are still many things we just don't know about life on Earth. Although we seek life in other worlds, we still have a very clear idea of ​​what makes life on Earth work, and it is always exciting to add a new chapter.

Image source: Stephen Douglas Atkinson