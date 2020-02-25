These things you've heard about hackers are simply not true.

%MINIFYHTML394f17b2418bb43efacb97727f781a0b11% %MINIFYHTML394f17b2418bb43efacb97727f781a0b12%

HOUSTON – Statistics show that a hacker attacks every 39 seconds or an average of 2,244 times a day. Hackers can steal, damage or destroy your most personal information; But there are many misconceptions that people have about what hackers can and cannot do.

An antivirus program will protect you from hackers.

This is simply not true. No matter what type of antivirus you are using, viruses, especially new ones, can infect your computer. Experts recommend installing only one antivirus as protection, but your best protection is not to click on suspicious links or open unknown attachments.

Hackers can't intercept emails.

Again incorrect. In fact, they can access their email account and read messages sent to third parties. That is why it is important to use more complex passwords, with upper and lower case symbols and letters.

Apple products are too safe to be hacked.

Apple products can be absolutely infected.

Hackers only target large companies.

Companies of any size are at risk of security breaches. Anyone with a computer can be a target.