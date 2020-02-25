The Wizards sold Bradley Beal in a vision, but it already looks blurry

%MINIFYHTMLbc6754e067143275151fcd354653f25011% %MINIFYHTMLbc6754e067143275151fcd354653f25012%

Bradley Beal attended a September meeting at the Priority Sports offices in Chicago. The owner of the Wizards, Ted Leonsis, flew into the city for him. Beal's agents were there, and also Tommy Sheppard, the man in charge of moving a team trapped in the NBA purgatory in one direction or another.

Sheppard assumed the position of general manager of the Wizards on July 19, 2019, after 16 years in his main office. He declared three days later that he would offer Beal a maximum extension of the contract. The meeting gave the Wizards the opportunity to present their speech to Beal. Leonsis and Sheppard could not influence Beal over the climate of D.C., and could not argue that the list was only one or two parts of the dispute. They had to present a vision.

The changes would come in the main office and the team would become younger. There would be a constant: Beal as the type of franchise.

"Loyalty is important to (me)," Beal said in the podcast "Posted with Chris Haynes." "Building around me is important. If I go to another place it is not built around me, I am a piece, (compared to) being the piece. … In order to have your own equipment, you don't have that kind of power, and you don't get it that often. "

Beal told Haynes that he investigates and processes everything thoroughly.

"Like if I buy a car, I'm going to look for it, investigate it all summer long before buying it Following summer."

He knew he was registering for a reconstruction and the ups and downs that it entails. The Wizards handed him the keys, and now he drives the car.

A seven-minute trip, from West Grand to North Ogden and to West Madison, will take you from the Chicago office, where Beal was launched over Washington's future, to United Center, where he was less than six months later. .

Beal watched from the bank for the last 50 seconds on Sunday night. The reconstruction was in full bloom against the bulls. He shook his head and looked blankly at the court. It was the end of a historic night for Beal, who scored 53 points in his career and placed second in the all-time scoring list of the franchise.

The Wizards lost to a Bulls team in a losing streak of eight games.

Beal was incredible in Chicago, but not incredible enough to overcome the leadership of a team without another active player that most casual fans can name. The Wizards player with the second best start of this season, Isaiah Thomas, is not even on an NBA list at this time.

Against the Bucks 24 hours later, Beal beat his previous best personal mark with 55 points. He seemed unstoppable, recovering the Wizards from 20 points in the third quarter to force the game to overtime, scoring 22 of the 24 points in the fourth quarter of the Wizards.

The wizards lost. It was the first time a player scored more than 50 points on consecutive days since Kobe Bryant in 2007.

Despite his visible frustration, Beal can't say he didn't see this coming.

"We can make our young players who we need them to be," he said before the season. "We have total control over that. Therefore, I love the fact that we are young. It will be a challenge as I said before. It will not be easy. (There will be) some, many potholes along the way. But I think I am now in a place where I can be at peace with him and I can be patient with him and understand that it will cost me a lot. But I'm ready for it. "

Increases this season have included a 7-5 stretch in the All-Star break to jump to ninth place in the Eastern Conference and 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. The down? Going 0-2 in the best games of Beal's career certainly qualifies.

Beal is too good to let the Wizards be bad and not good enough, even on race nights, to lead the team to lasting success on its own. He is averaging 30.1 points per game, second in the NBA behind Rockets star James Harden (35.3).

Rookie Rui Hachimura is the best young player on the team, but it's fair to question his roof. John Wall may not be the same player after almost two full years of NBA action, and his $ 170 million extension has just begun. The options in free agency are limited. The mid-level exception could attract a guy like Evan Turner, but how much does that move the needle? The 2020 draft is already considered one of the weakest in years. A late lottery election is not exciting anyone.

Re-signing Beal during the summer was considered a great victory for the Wizards. Talents like Beal don't usually find their way to Washington.

However, don't forget this: Beal is frustrated. He doesn't like to miss the All-Star weekend. He doesn't want to keep going down 30 points every night for a lottery team.

An extension of $ 76 million over two years not only helps relieve the pain of losing, but also configures Beal with the option of entering free agency after the 2022 season, when he would have a decade of experience in the league. Why is that significant? Well, after 10 years, players become eligible for "super max,quot;, which means they can be paid a contract that is up to 35 percent of a team's salary limit. The $ 27 million in the bank this season is not bad, but Beal will be eligible to earn double in 2022.

Commercial rumors surrounded Beal last summer. Their extension calmed them, partly because it was taken as a sign of commitment, but also because the Wizards could no longer change it until the summer of 2020. The Wizards were selling a vision during that September meeting in Chicago, and Beal was buying in . The road to a successful reconstruction seems murky, full of detours and too many masterful efforts that have gone down the road. The road in D.C. Ultimately, it could lead to exactly where it started, with constant commercial speculation about the best player in the team.

"I love D.C.," Beal said just before this season. "This is where I've always wanted to be, and this is where I want to be the rest of my career."

A reconstruction may seem like one thing when you're talking in a Chicago office building, but seven minutes later, with a view of the court from another loss, it may feel like something else.