The widow officer of the fallen Richardson, David Sherrard, takes a stand in the punishment phase of the murder trial of Brandon McCall Capital – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Prosecutors have rested their case in the sentencing phase of the capital murder trial of Brandon McCall.

David Sherrard's widow and teenage daughter confronted her murderer in court and offered a heartbreaking testimony about what that man took from them.

Convicted killer Brandon McCall often looked down at his lawyer's desk while the widow of the police officer he killed took office during the punishment phase of his murder trial.

"I had a bad feeling," Nicole Sherrard told the jury after receiving a text message that an officer had been shot while investigating a murder in a Richardson apartment complex.

Officer David Sherrard's widow says that when he went to the hospital that night in 2018, "the doctor came in and said please feel. He said he didn't make it and I hit the ground saying,quot; no. "

She went on to talk about later years.

"I'm fighting, he was my protector and my best friend, I'm lost."

It was an emotional end to the state case that McCall should be executed for the shooting he had with the police after killing his roommate.

McCall decided not to testify during his trial.

But on Tuesday the jury heard a recorded phone call that the defendant made from prison, telling a friend: "I wanted to go to war with the police … I don't know, I just couldn't take it anymore, I didn't know what else to do . "

Police detectives also discovered McCall's publications on social media that, according to prosecutors, showed him involved in illegal drug transactions and wearing an ominous tattoo that says he lives to die.

The last witness of the state was Sherrard's 15-year-old daughter, who had prosecutor Bill Wirskye fighting tears when he told the jury: "He was my best friend, he was my person to turn to." These last 2 years have been really difficult. "

The first defense witness on the stand was McCall's sister-in-law, who is providing testimony of character to try to convince the jury to avoid a death sentence.