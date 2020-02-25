The US Space Force UU. Select Northrop Grumman to develop a rapid tactical prototype SATCOM protected – Defense Blog

Northrop Grumman, the manufacturer of the weapon, has been selected by the US. UU. Space Force to develop a rapid tactical prototype SATCOM protected.

According to a press release from the company, the U.S. Space Force and Space Systems Missile Center. UU. He selected Northrop Grumman to develop a SATCOM protected rapid prototype payload (PTS) for an in-orbit demonstration of secure tactical communications. The company was selected for the award through the Space Enterprise Consortium.

"Since the first protected communications mission, Northrop Grumman has been advancing in technology to anticipate threats and help ensure this ability to enable the mission," said Cyrus Dhalla, vice president of communications systems for Northrop Grumman. "By partnering with the Space Force, our team will demonstrate rapid prototyping by developing and delivering a PTS payload to improve anti-interference capabilities for our nation's tactical forces."

The Space and Missile Systems Center acquisition approach emphasized collaboration with Northrop Grumman to define and accelerate a program with optimized processes, rapid prototyping and non-traditional suppliers. Taking advantage of four decades of development and operation of protected payloads to support next-generation protected SATCOM technology for controversial environments, the company is using numerous non-traditional providers to help infuse more innovation and affordability into the program's life cycle in areas such as Cybersecurity, architecture and testing. As the next generation in operational capacity for the protected communications mission, PTS will represent Northrop Grumman's ability for rapid prototyping for rapid deployment.

