The United States continues to look for ways to curb sales to Huawei after comments from Donald Trump's chip maker: Sources – Latest news

U.S. government officials UU. They are still considering ways to further reduce sales of China's Huawei Technologies, despite tweets and comments from President Donald Trump last week in support of sales to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Last week an inter-agency meeting was held to discuss national security and export issues in China, including proposals to restrict chip sales to Huawei and a plan to block the sale of jet engines for China's new passenger aircraft.

But, although General Electric Co.'s blockade of supplying jet engines seemed to be off the table after Trump opposed efforts to stop its sale, sources now tell Reuters that new restrictions are still being discussed. to limit the presence of Huawei in the global telecommunications market.

The president told reporters last week that US chip makers. UU. They should be able to sell to other countries, but it was not clear how to handle Huawei, the second largest smartphone maker in the world.

