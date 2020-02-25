The TurboTax manufacturer is spending $ 7.1 billion to buy Credit Karma, a free tax service competitor

%MINIFYHTML6e8ec66a7ca6a382f7c62a23420bf67f11% %MINIFYHTML6e8ec66a7ca6a382f7c62a23420bf67f12%

Intuit has reached an agreement to acquire Credit Karma, a company known for offering free credit score checks. The acquisition gives Intuit, which owns TurboTax, Quickbooks and Mint, another set of consumer-oriented financial products. It also knocks out a potentially serious competitor: Credit Karma has been offering free tax filing services since 2017, possibly removing TurboTax customers.

That is a serious consequence of this merger. During the past year, Intuit has been heavily criticized for its handling of the free tax return, it has been caught actively hiding a tax return product that promised the IRS that it would give away for free and will direct customers towards paid products. Theoretically it is bad news if the company behind those policies takes control of another free-use alternative.

Intuit is known for hiding its free tax filing software

Credit Karma was expected to be made public this year. Instead, it is accepting $ 7.1 billion in cash and Intuit shares to be acquired. The agreement is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

Founded in 2007, Credit Karma is known for offering key services for free, such as credit checks, which, in the past, were generally a paid product, and making money later with the additional financial services offered to customers once That has your information. That includes offering credit cards and member loans, then getting a rate to recommend to the customer. Credit Karma promises that his service "will always be free,quot;.