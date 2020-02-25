The Toyko Olympics could actually be canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus – BGR

The coronavirus outbreak originated in China and since then it has slowly spread to many corners of the world. Most confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection are isolated in China, but neighboring countries, including Japan, have also seen their fair share.

That is bad news, specifically for Japan, since the country has a fairly important date that is rapidly approaching in the form of the 2020 Summer Olympics that will be held in Tokyo in a few months. Now, with so much uncertainty about the spread of the virus and the status of vaccines and other preventive measures, the organizers of the Olympic Games are discussing the very real possibility that the games will be delayed or even canceled.

How AP Reports, long-standing member of the International Olympic Committee Dick Pound revealed in an interview that the group has coronavirus in mind. Currently, it is about deciding how long the group could wait before deciding whether to delay or cancel the games as a whole.

It is a complex problem because, of course, game preparation is already underway. The period prior to the start of the games is, in some way, even more work than the games themselves, and if the risk of spreading the virus remains high, it could pose a serious threat to public health.

"You could certainly go two months if you had to," said Pound AP. “Many things have to start happening. You must begin to increase your safety, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, the media will be there building their studios. "

Nobody wants to see what would happen if a deadly virus began to spread through the Olympic Village, infecting world-class athletes and completely ruining the games. There is not much time left before the powers have to start making very difficult decisions.

What would happen if the risk of spreading the virus began to seriously affect the planning and preparation of the games, and threatened to affect the games themselves? "You're probably seeing a cancellation," said Pound AP.

