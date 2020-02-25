The Supreme Court of the United States rejects Apple's appeal in a patent dispute over FaceTime patents – Latest news

The Supreme Court of the United States has refused to listen to Apple Inc's offer to avoid paying around $ 440 million in damages for using the Internet security technology of the patent licensing firm VirnetX Inc without permission in functions such as FaceTime video calls.

The judges rejected Apple's appeal in the long-standing case in which a federal jury in 2016 discovered that Apple had infringed VirnetX patents and granted $ 302 million. Later, a judge increased that amount to $ 439.7 million, including interest and other costs.

The case dates back to 2010 when VirnetX, based in Nevada, filed a lawsuit in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas accusing Apple, based in Cupertino, California, of infringing four patents for secure networks, known as private networks virtual and secure communications links. VirnetX said Apple violated its FaceTime and VPN on Demand features on products such as iPhone and iPad.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, which specializes in patent disputes, confirmed the judgment against Apple last year.

During the litigation, Apple and other companies requested that a court of the US Patent and Trademark Office. UU. Review the validity of VirnetX patents. The court canceled key parts of the patents in question in the case.

But in separate decisions also issued last year, the Federal Circuit set aside some of the court's decisions, bringing VirnetX closer to Apple's damage collection. Apple appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming that the damages should be recalculated because the specific patents that VirnetX accused him of infringing with FaceTime were almost erased.

Apple, in a judicial presentation, described the Federal Circuit's refusal to consider its claims "legally incorrect and extremely unfair." The company also said that lower courts inadmissibly allowed VirnetX to request damages well beyond the value of the patented invention.

VirnetX told the judges: "The full damage compensation … is still backed by the claims that a jury, and the Federal Circuit, found valid years ago and have not been canceled since then."

