The struggle that involves students and staff makes Fort Worth High School locked up

– A fight involving several students and staff members has led to a middle school in Fort Worth to be closed.

Police were called to Rosemont Middle School just after 9:30 a.m. More than half a dozen patrol cars descended to school in the 1500 block of West Seminary Drive.

MedStar Ambulance Services officials say 3 students, 5 staff members and 1 officer received minor injuries during the incident. None were taken to the hospital.

Early reports suggested that a group of students had attacked the school principal and the security officer. The spokesman for the Fort Worth Independent School District, Clint Bond, confirmed that there was a fight, but said he didn't know who was involved or how it started.

* * This is breaking news. Up News Info 11 News has equipment on the ground and on the air and will have more information as it becomes available.