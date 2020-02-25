Home Local News The struggle that involves students and staff makes Fort Worth High School...

The struggle that involves students and staff makes Fort Worth High School locked up

Matilda Coleman
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight involving several students and staff members has led to a middle school in Fort Worth to be closed.

Police were called to Rosemont Middle School just after 9:30 a.m. More than half a dozen patrol cars descended to school in the 1500 block of West Seminary Drive.

MedStar Ambulance Services officials say 3 students, 5 staff members and 1 officer received minor injuries during the incident. None were taken to the hospital.

Early reports suggested that a group of students had attacked the school principal and the security officer. The spokesman for the Fort Worth Independent School District, Clint Bond, confirmed that there was a fight, but said he didn't know who was involved or how it started.

* * This is breaking news. Up News Info 11 News has equipment on the ground and on the air and will have more information as it becomes available.

