The streets of New Delhi become a battlefield for Hindus and Muslims

"The situation is volatile and tense," said Alok Kumar, a senior police officer. "It's a mixed neighborhood, and in seconds you can have crowds of tens of thousands. Even a small thing can lead to violence."

Mr. Modi's government had choreographed Mr. Trump's visit as a demonstration of India's growing stature on the world stage, seeking to turn the page on months of street protests against Mr. Modi that organizers said were directed to preserve the foundation of India as a secular democracy against what they see as an attempt by Mr. Modi and his allies to turn India into a Hindu state.

The main spark of the protests was the consecration of a citizenship law that granted expedited naturalization to India for migrants of all major religions in South Asia, except Islam. Indian Muslims who had looked desperately at the triumph after triumph of Mr. Modi's Hindu nationalist base were encouraged to demonstrate, along with human rights activists, academics and those concerned with the direction of the country.

Since last year's elections gave Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party another mandate in power, many Indians feared the resurgence of community violence across the country, brought about by Hindu triumphalism and Muslim despair. Until now, however, most of the demonstrations remained peaceful.