The streets of New Delhi become a battlefield for Hindus and Muslims

NEW DELHI – On Tuesday, black smoke rose to the sky when Hindus and Muslims fought in a poor neighborhood in the capital of India, leaving seven people dead until community violence developed while President Trump visited the city.
Elsewhere in New Delhi, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with tourist visits and meetings, apparently unaffected by the tension and protests that have shaken the capital over Modi's first Hindu policies exploded in riots and gang fighting.
Crowds of Hindu men, many of their fronts marked by a strip of saffron, furiously patrolled the streets with sticks, iron bars and baseball bats, threatening to hit journalists or any stranger.
At least seven people died on Monday in the Maujpur area of northern Delhi, including a police officer hit in the head with a stone. And on Tuesday, the whole area looked like it was about to light up. Trucks loaded with policemen with helmets and masks rumbled through the crowd. The streets were full of pieces of brick.
"The situation is volatile and tense," said Alok Kumar, a senior police officer. "It's a mixed neighborhood, and in seconds you can have crowds of tens of thousands. Even a small thing can lead to violence."
Mr. Modi's government had choreographed Mr. Trump's visit as a demonstration of India's growing stature on the world stage, seeking to turn the page on months of street protests against Mr. Modi that organizers said were directed to preserve the foundation of India as a secular democracy against what they see as an attempt by Mr. Modi and his allies to turn India into a Hindu state.
The main spark of the protests was the consecration of a citizenship law that granted expedited naturalization to India for migrants of all major religions in South Asia, except Islam. Indian Muslims who had looked desperately at the triumph after triumph of Mr. Modi's Hindu nationalist base were encouraged to demonstrate, along with human rights activists, academics and those concerned with the direction of the country.
Since last year's elections gave Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party another mandate in power, many Indians feared the resurgence of community violence across the country, brought about by Hindu triumphalism and Muslim despair. Until now, however, most of the demonstrations remained peaceful.
The fighting in Delhi marked a new extreme phase in the internal divisions of the country under Mr. Modi.
This type of community violence has left a lasting mark on Mr. Modi's legacy. In 2002, when he was the prime minister of the state of Gujarat, The sectarian riots left more than 1,000 people dead, almost 800 of them Muslims who were killed by Hindu crowds.
He and his state government were accused of silently ordering the police to remain alert while the violence broke out. He has denied those accusations, and in 2012, an investigation panel of the Supreme Court found no evidence to accuse him. But until he won the post of prime minister in 2014, he was banned from entering the United States due to suspicion looming over him.
On Sunday, the problem began in Maujpur when Hindu residents began to demonstrate in favor of the citizenship law, and then tried to forcefully eliminate Muslim protesters demonstrating against the law. Duel protests quickly degenerated into clashes between young men on both sides who threw stones.