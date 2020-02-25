Home Entertainment The star of & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39;...

The star of & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; MJ Javid in Reza Farahan Beef: & # 39; Don't judge until you've seen the rest of the season !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid has talked about her current fight with former best friend Reza Farahan and is asking viewers not to judge her until they've seen the whole season.

"Definitely don't judge until you've seen the whole season and the meeting," he told Fox News. "There is a story that is being told in a certain way at this time. It is very one-sided. It will be very difficult to see."

