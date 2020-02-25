The star of & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; MJ Javid in Reza Farahan Beef: & # 39; Don't judge until you've seen the rest of the season !! & # 39;

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid has talked about her current fight with former best friend Reza Farahan and is asking viewers not to judge her until they've seen the whole season.

"Definitely don't judge until you've seen the whole season and the meeting," he told Fox News. "There is a story that is being told in a certain way at this time. It is very one-sided. It will be very difficult to see."

It seems that viewers have already sided with Reza, but MJ says that any trial is premature:

"So, if you're watching this today, please keep the fire," Javid continued. "Because I've already been seeing some things that seem to be really unfair. But I think obviously many people are disconsolate to see Reza and not be in a strong place."

The comments of the social networks have been quick and hard, but according to one's mother, she will defend herself during the program meeting.

"It's hard to applaud because you're not taking the real path, but you're defending yourself," he explained. "I am very shocked. I have no idea what the thing that happened to me when I was healing and at home with the baby. I think I overestimated my friends."