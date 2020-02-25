The star of & # 39; LHHA & # 39 ;, Tommie Lee, shoots YoungBoy from the NBA with a pregnancy comment

Instagram

By joining the 20-year-old rapper Instagram Live session, the 35-year-old television personality leaves a comment that says: & # 39; Let me log out before getting pregnant & # 39 ;.

It seems that Tommie lee You are actively looking for a partner. The television personality caused frenzy when people surprised her by leaving a rather flirty comment when she joined the NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke againInstagram live session on Monday, February 24.

YB was interacting with his followers with a headset in his ears when Tommie commented, "Let me log out before getting pregnant." However, Tommie then clarified that his account was hacked when he made the comment. However, many people did not believe him, considering how fast it was to clarify it.

Others, on the other hand, attacked her while reminding Tommie of her age differences. For your information, Tommie Lee is 35 years old, while the rapper is still 20 years old. "She is too old to be … nvm," said one, while another wrote in capital letters: "IT'S A CHILD." Another compared it to Keyshia Cole, who shares a son with her 14-year-old boyfriend, Niko Hale. "Anyway, close the session, it's a keyhia cole jr child," said the user.

There were also several people who advised him to think again, since YB has herpes. "Allow you to log out before getting herpes sis," said one individual. "Girl, mother (barely), he is a child who spreads diseases and sperm … stop," wrote another. There was also someone who was confused: "Do you forget or just don't mind having herpes?"

Currently, YB has four children with different baby moms, including a son named Kayden Gaulden, who shares with his ex-girlfriend Nisha. He currently expects his fifth son as another of his ex-girlfriend, Kaylyn Marie Long, to have bread in the oven. YB confirmed the happy news at the end of last year before his parole hearing.