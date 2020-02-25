The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images that you can use for free

%MINIFYHTMLc2d943b738de78e5b2de6378bf0e2db911% %MINIFYHTMLc2d943b738de78e5b2de6378bf0e2db912%

The Smithsonian Institution is releasing 2.8 million high-resolution images of its massive collection into the public domain, putting them online so that anyone can use them and download them for free. The open access online platform will include 2D and 3D images of its 19 museums, nine research centers, archives, libraries and the National Zoo, Smithsonian Magazine reports.

"Being a relevant source for people who are learning around the world is key to our mission," says Effie Kapsalis, senior Smithsonian digital program officer. "We cannot imagine what people are going to do with the collections. We are prepared to surprise ourselves."

A quick scan of the Smithsonian's access platform offers users a small sample of what is included in the huge collection of some of the world's most important works, including a portrait of Mary Cassatt's Degas, an image of a bottle Roman glass dating from 200 a. C. Gilbert Stuart's famous portrait of George Washington, portraits of Pocahontas and Ida B. Wells, and images of Muhammad Ali's boxing team and Amelia Earhart's flight suit.

In the coming months, the Smithsonian will add another 200,000 images to the access platform and continue to digitize its massive database of more than 155 million items.

The Smithsonian is the last organization to bring its collection of images into the public domain; The Art Institute of Chicago, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the New York Public Library have made thousands of images available to the public in recent years. Even the media company Getty Images made available the vast majority of its photo collection for free, opening a new potential source of revenue for its embedded images.

But the Smithsonian's launch of its image collection "is unprecedented," said Simon Tanner, an expert in digital cultural heritage at King’s College London who advised the open access initiative. Smithsonian Magazine. "It opens a much broader scope of content that crosses science and culture, space and time, in a way that no other collection has made, or possibly could do."

The Smithsonian hopes that by making his images more accessible, he will open museums to new audiences. The collection will be included under a Creative Commons Zero license, which releases them from any republication restrictions.