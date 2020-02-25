The Santa Clara County Prosecutor's Office creates a team to remove firearms from dangerous criminals – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd2b6da84dd648a372b209857bc2eec2811% %MINIFYHTMLd2b6da84dd648a372b209857bc2eec2812%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is forming a specialized unit of five people focused on removing weapons from dangerous criminals who do not have the legal right to own a firearm.

"When you disarm someone who is dangerous, you are saving a life," said Marisa McKeown, Deputy Prosecutor Prosecutor of the Crime Strategies Unit.

%MINIFYHTMLd2b6da84dd648a372b209857bc2eec2813% %MINIFYHTMLd2b6da84dd648a372b209857bc2eec2814%

McKeown says the unit will focus on creating cases against convicted criminals and people accused of domestic violence or restraining orders who have not voluntarily handed over their weapons and may pose a threat to others. The orders of the judges that require the delivery of firearms have often not been fulfilled in the past, he said.

%MINIFYHTMLd2b6da84dd648a372b209857bc2eec2815% %MINIFYHTMLd2b6da84dd648a372b209857bc2eec2816%

The McKeown team will analyze police reports, gather evidence and obtain search warrants against people suspected of illegally possessing a weapon. These cases will be delivered to specialized units within the police department that will carry out the seizures.

According to McKeown, the lack of a unit dedicated to armed violence in the past has resulted in a lax application of the orders of judges and existing laws, often leaving weapons in the hands of potentially dangerous criminals.

"Often, these cases are left behind and that is not a risk we are willing to take on in Santa Clara County," said the chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, Cindy Chavez.

The five-person team will consist of two crime analysts, two investigators and a prosecutor dedicated to armed violence. The district attorney's office will finance three of the positions; The Board of Supervisors will vote to fund the remaining two positions at its February 25 meeting.

The confiscation of weapons will ultimately be handled by specialized units within the San José Police Department.

"We can't just knock on the door and kindly ask for a gun back. It often involves the SWAT team or special operations," said McKeown.

San Jose police say that thorough preparation and planning will be carried out in each and every one of the raids. They recognize that taking someone's weapons, especially in the context of an abusive or crumbling relationship, can be a volatile and dangerous situation.



“We are very careful. We are very methodical Security is our main concern for everyone involved. It is not something we will ever rush into, "said Deputy Director Heather Randol.