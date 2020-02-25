The repression of Kazakhstan against the opposition vanishes hopes for fair polls | Kazakhstan News

%MINIFYHTML5083bf7318aa2821962e959b41603cef11% %MINIFYHTML5083bf7318aa2821962e959b41603cef12%

The leaders and possible delegates of the founding congress of an opposition party have been arrested in Kazakhstan before next year's parliamentary elections, which raises concerns about democratic participation in the nation of Central Asia.

The repression began last week with arson and the arrest of three activists who were heading to the largest city, Almaty, for the Saturday congress of the nascent Kazakhstan Democratic Party (DPK) led by former journalist Zhanbolat Mamai.

The measure was seen as an attempt to sabotage the assembly of delegates, since The law of Kazakhstan requires the participation of at least 1,000 people in the founding congress of a political party to be officially recognized.

Mamai, who canceled the event scheduled for February 22 for the arrests and held a protest rally on Saturday, was also detained for three days along with his pregnant wife and dozens of other protesters.

Sentenced to failure

Dimash Alzhanov, a leading member of Oyan, Qazaqstan (Wake Up, Kazakhstan) civic movement, which demands a parliamentary republic and fair elections, told Al Jazeera that any attempt to create a true opposition party was doomed to fail in the current political system.

"There is only one way to obtain the registration. You have to reach an agreement with the regime. If you only follow the registration procedure and bring all the documents to the Ministry of Justice, they will simply not register you. They will have a hundred reasons not to do so," said.

Kazakh law requires that at least 1,000 people, representing two thirds of the main regions and cities, participate in the founding congress of a political party. The party is also required to have 40,000 members.

Once a party registers, it receives funds from the state.

Alzhanov said "Kazakhstan is a very well-maintained autocracy,quot; with the government using a combination of "system of repression, co-optation and sponsorship,quot; to "fake a democratic process."

"We have a dominant party, the president's party, Nur Otan, and the other five are technical parties that receive more than $ 1 million annually from the state budget," he said.

"You don't have people behind them, you don't have a serious structure behind them. They are registered by the authorities to have some kind of multi-party system."

A demonstration of any size without the prior approval of the authorities is considered illegal (Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters)

Until last year, Kazakhstan was ruled by the same president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who assumed power when the oil-rich country of 19 million people became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

His successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who renamed the capital Astana to Nur-Sultan to honor Nazarbayev, promised to carry out reforms, easing restrictions on protests and the establishment of political parties.

But there are few signs of political reforms in the country, where holding a blank sheet of paper in protest can lead to an arrest.

The demonstration without the prior approval of the authorities is considered illegal, but permits for political demonstrations are almost never granted.

After the repression last week, Amnesty International condemned the Kazakh authorities and said that the "cowardly campaign of intimidation against critics shows how badly the government fears freedom of expression."

"These attempts to crush the incipient opposition movement in Kazakhstan are shameful. The formation of a political party is a manifestation of fundamental human rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," the world rights group said in a statement.

"The authorities of Kazakhstan must fully respect these rights and release anyone who has been arrested in the context of protests or opposition support," he said.

Free and fair?

Kazakhstan is expected to hold its next parliamentary elections in 2021 with little hope that the vote will be free or fair despite a change in the country's leadership.

President Tokayev, who succeeded Nazarbayev last year, pledged to amend the laws on the public assembly as part of his promises of political reform.

Nargis Kassenova, a Kazakh scholar and senior member of the Central Asian program at the Davis Center at Harvard University, told Al Jazeera that, on the one hand, the government seems to understand that there is a need for "a certain reformatting of the political scene, "but on the other," the uncertainty of the consequences is scary. "

"The authorities have been risk averse for so long and have purged domestic political life so thoroughly that they are now probably confused on how to proceed," he said.

Kassenova also said that "it doesn't help,quot; that there are two presidents in the country, referring to the fact that Nazarbayev is still in charge. The former president continues to lead the ruling party and remains the president for life of the powerful Security Council.

"This duumvirate is disorienting and conducive to power struggles and negotiations within the government," he said.

Ruslan Zhangazy, a political analyst who has consulted with several government agencies, told Al Jazeera that parliamentary elections will be dominated by "fragmentation of power,quot; rather than a race with the opposition.

"Competition between the government and the opposition will be controlled and limited, while the struggle between power groups can intensify," he said.

Zhangazy said there seemed to be "several political decision-making centers,quot; in the government without a "unique strategic vision,quot; for the country's future.

Follow Tamila Varshalomidze from Al Jazeera on Twitter @ tamila87v