The QB of the Giants, Daniel Jones, inexplicably put himself in a warm seat: "Nobody has a place,quot;

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was destroyed by experts for selecting Daniel Jones No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft due to Jones' lack of stellar production in Duke.

However, when Jones threw 24 touchdown passes and accumulated more than 3,000 yards in the air last year as a rookie, it seemed that Gettleman's choice could be claimed. There was hope that Jones could use his first campaign as a springboard to become a long-term viable quarterback.

But on Tuesday, Gettleman seemed to stab himself in the back by refusing to commit to Jones even for the 2020 season. He did not rule out the possibility of taking a quarterback earlier this year's draft (the Giants have the fourth overall pick). With the rest of the New York list below average, it seemed a particularly strange approach.

"He has a clean slate and everyone competes," Gettleman told reporters.

Then he added unconvincingly: "He finished last season as our quarterback."

Giants coach Joe Judge reflected Gettleman's stance when asked about Jones. The judge has not yet referred to Jones by name to the press, according to NJ.com.

"Our depth chart is on that board (behind me) right now," said the judge. "No one has a place."

Jones, 22, is at a developmental point in his career where internal stimulation and support are the norm. Maybe the Giants are trying to motivate him, but doing it publicly would be an unusual way to do it after a season in which he exceeded expectations.

Gettleman's tenure will probably be remembered for how Jones develops, for better or worse. This was supposed to be his man. However, one year after writing it, his commitment already seems to be weakening.