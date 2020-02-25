The portable costume designer reacts to the history of Kobe Bryant's dress

When it came to his beloved wife, Kobe Bryant channeled a famous love story for his.

Monday, Vanessa Bryant took the microphone and spoke at a public monument celebrated by her late husband, who tragically died last month in a helicopter accident with her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryantand another seven.

Addressing the crowded Staples Center and the people who look around the world, the mother of four children, who had been married to the basketball legend for almost two decades before her premature death, spoke of Kobe and her enduring love, detailing the great efforts he had made while "Truly the romantic in our relationship."

"(He) looked forward to Valentine's Day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for each year of our marriage. He even made my most precious gifts by hand. He simply thought out of the box and was very attentive even while working hard to be the best athlete, "he shared.

"He gave me the royal notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams carried on The notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Ali returns to Noah, "Vanessa explained, referring to scenes from the 2004 film, in which McAdams Allie returns to Noah, played by Ryan Gosling, having chosen to stay with him despite his different background and instead of marrying a richer man.