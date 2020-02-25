The portable costume designer reacts to the history of Kobe Bryant's dress

When it came to his beloved wife, Kobe Bryant channeled a famous love story for his.
Monday, Vanessa Bryant took the microphone and spoke at a public monument celebrated by her late husband, who tragically died last month in a helicopter accident with her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryantand another seven.
Addressing the crowded Staples Center and the people who look around the world, the mother of four children, who had been married to the basketball legend for almost two decades before her premature death, spoke of Kobe and her enduring love, detailing the great efforts he had made while "Truly the romantic in our relationship."
"(He) looked forward to Valentine's Day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for each year of our marriage. He even made my most precious gifts by hand. He simply thought out of the box and was very attentive even while working hard to be the best athlete, "he shared.
"He gave me the royal notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams carried on The notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Ali returns to Noah, "Vanessa explained, referring to scenes from the 2004 film, in which McAdams Allie returns to Noah, played by Ryan Gosling, having chosen to stay with him despite his different background and instead of marrying a richer man.
"We expected to grow old together like the movie. We really had an incredible love story. We loved each other with our whole being, two perfectly imperfect people who formed a beautiful family and raised our sweet and wonderful girls," he said.
In 2013, Vanessa posted about the gift on Instagram, writing: "One of my favorite gifts from my husband for Valentine's Day was the blue dress, shoes and THE Notebook from the Movie of the notebook he gave me years ago. ( The notebook is an accessory but still has sentimental value. " However, she had not explained the story behind the gift. A month before the publication, the couple announced that they had canceled their 2011 divorce petition and reconciled.
As for costume designer Karyn Wagner, which was behind the blue garment for the movie, the mention made her cry.
"I had no idea. When I finished the movie, I put the dress in a box and put it away," he said. The Hollywood reporter of not knowing the whereabouts full of stars in the dress. As for Vanessa's words, "I started to cry," he said THR. "I am still drying the tears on my face. What a beautiful compliment. I am so honored to have been able to contribute in some small way to the history of this incredible man."
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.