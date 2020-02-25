The Norwood police officer praised his response to a driver with autism

%MINIFYHTMLb9dcf1d322b2fa91aa619e71f01858f311% %MINIFYHTMLb9dcf1d322b2fa91aa619e71f01858f312%

When a Norwood police officer tried to stop a vehicle last week, he continued, and the officer continued to chase the driver.

But the incident did not end with an arrest, or even an appointment.

%MINIFYHTMLb9dcf1d322b2fa91aa619e71f01858f313% %MINIFYHTMLb9dcf1d322b2fa91aa619e71f01858f314%

This is because Officer Brett Baker acknowledged that after the driver parked on a driveway and left, they showed some signs of autism.

%MINIFYHTMLb9dcf1d322b2fa91aa619e71f01858f315% %MINIFYHTMLb9dcf1d322b2fa91aa619e71f01858f316%

Norwood chief William Brooks decided to share what happened during the incident On twitter, noting that the public may not know that officers undergo this type of training. It is presented as part of a mental health and first aid training in which officers participate once every two to three years, he said.

"The training is about what to look for, ways to detect how someone could react," he told Boston.com in a telephone interview. "For example, if a person becomes emotional while an officer is at the scene of an incident, (the officer) can touch that person's arm. While the gesture is meant to comfort, it may not be right for someone with autism ".

In this particular incident, it happened around 2:45 p.m. Last Tuesday, Brooks said the driver was going to the speed limit, but continued with the cruise behind him, the sirens blasting and the lights flashing.

When the driver arrived home and left, Baker noticed the possible signs of autism and began talking to the driver in a "non-threatening," Brooks said. The officer had been trying to stop for a minor traffic violation.

"(Officer Baker) immediately understood what he was doing," Brooks said, noting that the driver's mother left the house and everyone simply talked about what had happened.

It's something that worries parents with children with autism, Brooks said, talking to them about their children. They worry, he said, how their children will react if they see a policeman.

Brooks said he wants parents to understand that while all situations are different, autism training is "widespread,quot; among the police.

Off Baker tried to stop the car, the car would not stop. Lights and siren, nothing. Slow but not satisfied. Finally he stopped at a house and the driver got out. Off Baker saw signs of autism. No arrest, no appointments, just a conversation with mom. #AutismTrainingWorks pic.twitter.com/AfwEslp64f – Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) February 21, 2020

Training is one of the ways in which the police have been working to serve people with different abilities. The Norfolk County Sheriff's Department distributed Special seat belt covers for police departments throughout the county, including Norwood, to give residents who have a child with autism. The covers said: “I have autism. I can resist the help.