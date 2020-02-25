The next Xiaomi smartphone will be the first to have this technology made by Isro

In a big boost to the alternative made in India to the one made in the USA. UU. GPS navigation, the largest mobile brand in India Xiaomi has announced that it will be the first to launch an affordable smartphone with Qualcomm processors that support NavIC. Navigation with Indian Constellation (or NavIC) has been developed by the Indian Space Research Organization ( Isro ) as the Indian version of GPS. Qualcomm recently launched three new chipsets: Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460, with support for NavIC and Xiaomi will soon launch a phone that offers NavIC support.

The global positioning system or GPS manufactured by EE. UU. It is very popular among smartphone users, but what people don't know is that GPS is not the only satellite navigation system. Russia uses its own GLONASS, while the European Union and China have the Galileo and BeiDou (BDS) satellite navigation system.

But what is the need for NavIC when you are already using GPS on phones? The answer to this question goes back to the Kargil War of 1999, when the United States refused to provide vital GPS information about Pakistani troops to India, for the first time it felt the need to have the satellite navigation system itself from India After two decades, Isro is finally launching NavIC to the masses. In order for NavIC to be popular, it is important that citizens adopt it and with Xiaomi launching a phone, NavIC's reach is expected to be significant. Here is everything you need to know …