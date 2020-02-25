The launch of the iPhone 12 could see a great delay if the coronavirus cannot be contained – BGR

Despite the concerted efforts of medical professionals and researchers to contain the coronavirus, the virus has begun to spread to other countries around the world. More recently, there has been an increase in infections in Italy, Iran and South Korea. And, of course, the virus remains a constant threat in China.

In light of that, there are a number of question marks about Apple's next iPhone releases as many of Apple's manufacturing partners in China are operating at less than full capacity. Consequently, some analysts believe that the supply of the next iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 may be very limited at launch. In addition, some analysts believe that if the coronavirus continues to spread, we can see that Apple completely delays the launch of the iPhone 12.

While it's probably too early to make radical proclamations, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently introduced a series of iPhone 12 launch scenarios.

In the best case, Ives notes that Apple's manufacturing partners will return to full operational capacity in early April, thus ensuring a smooth launch for Apple's line of iPhone 12 enabled for 5G. However, the launch of the iPhone 9 could be delayed from March to April.

In the worst case, Ive explains that the launch of the iPhone 12 could be delayed up to three months, while the iPhone 9 may not see the light until June at the earliest:

Worst case scenario: the supply chain cannot reach full capacity until the end of May / June; The launch of a key product for the iPhone 5G for the autumn extends for more than 3 months and demand in China is recovering, but the destruction of demand is clear throughout this key region. Summary: The supply chain is not operating at full capacity until possibly the June deadline, the launch of the iPhone Key 5G is delayed after the holiday season, and the destruction of China's demand is worse than expected. Lower iPhone costs in June / July.

Of course, this is the worst case, so it is recommended to take it with a grain of salt. A more likely scenario, according to Ives, would see Apple launch its economic iPhone 9 sometime in May. As for the iPhone 12, a delay of several weeks is possible, which might change the launch of the iPhone 12 to the second half of October.